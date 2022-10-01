Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi's debut with a hugely entertaining and battling draw against Liverpool at Anfield.
The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead with the Reds, playing their first Premier League game in 28 days after the international break, having made a sluggish start.
Trossard got the first after just four minutes when he thumped into the bottom corner from Danny Welbeck's pass before adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later, this time from Solly March's ball.
Roberto Firmino started a Liverpool fightback before half-time when he drove in, with the goal given by the video assistant referee (VAR) after initially being ruled out for offside.
The Brazilian equalised nine minutes after the break when substitute Luis Diaz found Firmino, who coolly wrongfooted his marker before firing in from close range.
There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry Liverpool continued to come forward and they duly got a third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Firmino.
But Trossard had the final say as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure the match ball and a point for his side.
The draw means Brighton remain fourth but Liverpool are ninth, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal but with one game in hand.
A stirring fightback, but Reds undone by another poor start
This was a game that arguably highlighted both the best and worst of this current Liverpool side.
On the one hand, their fightback was like the Liverpool of old where, after a dreadful first 25 minutes, there was the growing sense the Reds would get themselves ahead at some point.
But on the other hand, it was another poor start that ultimately cost them the three points.
Liverpool have now conceded the first goal in five of their seven Premier League games this season and working out how to get the Reds starting on the front foot once again is the challenge facing manager Jurgen Klopp at the moment.
The determination and character that took Liverpool to within a point of champions Manchester City last season is there but they need to rediscover their focus before the title race slips away from them.
Life after Potter looks entertaining
Brighton fans travelled in good numbers despite the distance and rail disruption to witness first hand what a team under De Zerbi looked like.
The Italian has replaced Graham Potter, who left before the international break to join Chelsea and Seagulls fans have been promised entertaining but risky football from their new manager.
That was certainly evident in a game they could have won 6-3 but equally could have lost by the same scoreline.
They were energetic and direct in the first 25 minutes and though they tired after that, they showed plenty of spirit to get back level in the closing stages.
It is still very early days but the signs are encouraging that life after Potter will be an exciting one under De Zerbi.
Player of the match
TrossardLeandro Trossard
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
3.64
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
7.03
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 86mins
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 21TsimikasSubstituted forMilnerat 59'minutes
- 14HendersonSubstituted forElliottat 59'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forNúñezat 89'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9FirminoSubstituted forJotaat 75'minutes
- 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 7Milner
- 13Adrián
- 19Elliott
- 20Jota
- 23Díaz
- 27Núñez
- 29Arthur
- 47Phillips
Brighton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 4Webster
- 7March
- 25Caicedo
- 10Mac Allister
- 30EstupiñánBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLallanaat 76'minutes
- 13GroßSubstituted forMitomaat 65'minutes
- 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 87'minutes
- 18Welbeck
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 6Colwill
- 14Lallana
- 19Sarmiento
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 22Mitoma
- 23Steele
- 27Gilmour
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Post update
Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).
Post update
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Thiago.
Post update
Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Leandro Trossard.
Booking
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
Post update
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
