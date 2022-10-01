Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton: Leandro Trossard scores hat-trick to deny Reds victory

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leandro Trossard scores for Brighton
Leandro Trossard became the first visiting player to score a first-half double at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2008, when Wigan's Amr Zaki netted twice before half-time

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi's debut with a hugely entertaining and battling draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead with the Reds, playing their first Premier League game in 28 days after the international break, having made a sluggish start.

Trossard got the first after just four minutes when he thumped into the bottom corner from Danny Welbeck's pass before adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later, this time from Solly March's ball.

Roberto Firmino started a Liverpool fightback before half-time when he drove in, with the goal given by the video assistant referee (VAR) after initially being ruled out for offside.

The Brazilian equalised nine minutes after the break when substitute Luis Diaz found Firmino, who coolly wrongfooted his marker before firing in from close range.

There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry Liverpool continued to come forward and they duly got a third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Firmino.

But Trossard had the final say as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure the match ball and a point for his side.

The draw means Brighton remain fourth but Liverpool are ninth, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal but with one game in hand.

A stirring fightback, but Reds undone by another poor start

Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino's first goal was given by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside

This was a game that arguably highlighted both the best and worst of this current Liverpool side.

On the one hand, their fightback was like the Liverpool of old where, after a dreadful first 25 minutes, there was the growing sense the Reds would get themselves ahead at some point.

But on the other hand, it was another poor start that ultimately cost them the three points.

Liverpool have now conceded the first goal in five of their seven Premier League games this season and working out how to get the Reds starting on the front foot once again is the challenge facing manager Jurgen Klopp at the moment.

The determination and character that took Liverpool to within a point of champions Manchester City last season is there but they need to rediscover their focus before the title race slips away from them.

Life after Potter looks entertaining

Brighton fans travelled in good numbers despite the distance and rail disruption to witness first hand what a team under De Zerbi looked like.

The Italian has replaced Graham Potter, who left before the international break to join Chelsea and Seagulls fans have been promised entertaining but risky football from their new manager.

That was certainly evident in a game they could have won 6-3 but equally could have lost by the same scoreline.

They were energetic and direct in the first 25 minutes and though they tired after that, they showed plenty of spirit to get back level in the closing stages.

It is still very early days but the signs are encouraging that life after Potter will be an exciting one under De Zerbi.

Player of the match

TrossardLeandro Trossard

with an average of 8.71

Liverpool

  1. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    6.21

  2. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.03

  3. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.36

  4. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    5.11

  5. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    5.01

  6. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    4.85

  8. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    4.84

  9. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    4.82

  10. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    4.71

  11. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    4.68

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    4.61

  13. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    4.30

  14. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.21

  15. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    3.81

  16. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    3.64

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.71

  2. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    7.75

  3. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.53

  4. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.49

  5. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.49

  7. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.48

  8. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.42

  9. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.42

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    7.29

  12. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.25

  13. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    7.21

  14. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.03

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 86mins
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forMilnerat 59'minutes
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forElliottat 59'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forNúñezat 89'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forJotaat 75'minutes
  • 28Freitas Gouveia CarvalhoSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 13Adrián
  • 19Elliott
  • 20Jota
  • 23Díaz
  • 27Núñez
  • 29Arthur
  • 47Phillips

Brighton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34Veltman
  • 5Dunk
  • 4Webster
  • 7March
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 30EstupiñánBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLallanaat 76'minutes
  • 13GroßSubstituted forMitomaat 65'minutes
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forLampteyat 87'minutes
  • 18Welbeck

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 6Colwill
  • 14Lallana
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 22Mitoma
  • 23Steele
  • 27Gilmour
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Darwin Núñez (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Fabinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Thiago.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tariq Lamptey replaces Leandro Trossard.

  13. Booking

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joël Veltman.

Comments

Join the conversation

314 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:02

    Not Liverpool's season it looks like. Will be tough for them to even get a top 4 finish.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:07

      Sport Report replied:
      Top 4 Brighton held by mid-table Liverpool. The new manager will be disappointed.

  • Comment posted by Erl of Manchester, today at 17:02

    A point was the least Brighton and the most Liverpool deserved. Well played Albions.

    Mind the
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .

    Gap Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Joe Poirot, today at 17:10

    Liverpool "denied"??? They were 0-2 down, only went ahead due to an own-goal and they were denied? Hardly! They winged a draw in a game they should have lost. Please end this pro-Liverpool, pro-Klopp bias.

    • Reply posted by izzmeister, today at 17:14

      izzmeister replied:
      It’s more anti-Brighton than pro-Liverpool. Every time the seagulls win it’s because the opponents had a shocker apparently!

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 17:05

    My word Trent is absolutely shockingly awful, absolutely terrible at defending. Every team knows just knock it down our right side and Trent is a sitting duck. Doesn't run back, runs at walking pace, loses the ball so many times tries elaborate passes straight to the opposition. It's hardly surprise Southgate never plays how poor he has been this season.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 17:14

      Tom replied:
      Seems the player and the manager aren't bothered

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:02

    Van Maguire..
    Well played Brighton.
    Not good enough by Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:09

      eric replied:
      Klopps seven year itch

  • Comment posted by strawberry, today at 17:06

    Well done to RDZ and the Brighton team. Great for Trossard to get a hatrick.

    • Reply posted by Portland Terrier, today at 17:16

      Portland Terrier replied:
      Trossard will be a Chelsea player come then end of January transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 17:04

    Brighton need to be winning games against the relegation fodder like this.

    • Reply posted by Flyerguyuk, today at 17:07

      Flyerguyuk replied:
      Yep that’s two dropped points

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 17:05

    Don't worry Liverpool fans, man United are playing city tomorrow. If they get beat you can flock to that page to leave your little comments to make yourselves feel better.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:05

    Another great performance by Brighton at Anfield. Liverpool just not themselves this season.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 17:10

      Woo87 replied:
      This is your Liverpool not on drugs.

  • Comment posted by FMAC1, today at 17:05

    Liverpool are pants.

    • Reply posted by VAR is the joke of football, today at 17:06

      VAR is the joke of football replied:
      And you're a bore

  • Comment posted by Wadsy, today at 17:07

    Unlucky Brighton, you deserved to have won. Bye bye World cup Alexander-Arnold!

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 17:11

      manxie1954 replied:
      The way some players are chosen for England I expect TAA will play every WC game.

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 17:06

    Newcastle fan. Fair play to both sides. Got stick on a Toon chat recently for saying Brighton were one of the best teams in the league. They are.

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 17:17

      expatfrog replied:
      They will surprise a few this season but I wouldn't say they are one of the best in the league. Only the end of the season will tell that.
      They are however one of the hardest working and very well disciplined. Glad to see Potter leaving hasn't changed that.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 17:04

    Hey look! Liverpool have the same points as their neighbours :)

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 17:07

    Liverpool closer to bottom than top just goes to show what a difference an inhaler can make. Most over rated team in the entire history of world football 1 title* in 8 years. Wow.

    • Reply posted by DFC, today at 17:09

      DFC replied:
      Yet the most successful club in England
      What a berk

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 17:08

    We are just double checking that defensive display

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shocking. Absolutely shocking

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 17:06

    For those that don't like to scroll down the page, Liverpool are 9th in the league. 😂

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. Top half. Thats pretty good. How many points off the top four

  • Comment posted by hughfromalice, today at 17:05

    What a match! Brilliant by Brighton. Real fight. Strong mid midfield. Great in the box. As a Brighton supporter, so good to see De Zervi get off to a good start.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Brighton mamager De zervi ed the draw

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 17:05

    Klopp out!!! Trent out!!!! Van Dijk the new Maguire!!!

    • Reply posted by kopite, today at 17:09

      kopite replied:
      Totally agree time for a major shake up we're a joke.