Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson hasn't featured since the Champions League defeat by Napoli on 7 September

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson remains sidelined with the knee injury he suffered three weeks ago.

Ibrahima Konate could return after two months out with a similar problem.

This game will come too soon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu was hospitalised with illness while on international duty with Zambia and will not feature after returning to England for tests.

Tariq Lamptey is another doubt after reports of an unspecified training injury while with Ghana.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brighton had a good record at Anfield under Graham Potter, with a draw and win in their past two visits, but this is our first look at them under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

He's got a reputation for being an attack-minded manager, but will he really try that at Anfield?

October is an extremely busy month for Liverpool, with nine games in total, and playing so often might just help them to get their rhythm back.

I am backing them to start that process here and get the month off to a winning start - although it won't be straightforward.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won 11 of the past 15 meetings in all competitions (D3, L1).

Brighton's only Premier League win against Liverpool came at Anfield in February last year.

The last time Brighton kicked off a top-flight game against Liverpool while above them in the table was at the Goldstone Ground in October 1981.

Liverpool

The Reds are unbeaten in 26 Premier League home fixtures, winning 20 and keeping 15 clean sheets.

Liverpool's tally of nine points from six league games is their lowest at this stage of a season since Brendan Rodgers was in charge in 2015. He was sacked two games later and replaced by Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah has six goals and five assists in his last 10 Premier League outings against Brighton.

Salah needs one goal to become Liverpool's second-highest Premier League goalscorer after Robbie Fowler. He's currently tied with Steven Gerrard on 120 goals.

Roberto Firmino has three goals and four assists in his past three league appearances at Anfield.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just once in 11 Premier League matches, winning seven and drawing three.

The Seagulls are seeking their 100th top-flight win.

Italian Roberto De Zerbi will take charge of Brighton for the first time in this game - the previous five men to make their top-flight managerial debuts at Anfield all lost.

Alexis Mac Allister has four goals from his last four Premier League appearances. He scored five times in 33 top-flight matches last season.

