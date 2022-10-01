Match ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Arsenal maintained their position at the Premier League summit as an outstanding display overpowered Tottenham in the north London derby at Emirates Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's side were superior throughout and Spurs' cause was not helped by Emerson Royal's red card for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.
Arsenal made a fast start and took a deserved lead when Thomas Partey side-footed a precise finish into the top corner from 25 yards after 20 minutes.
Spurs were handed a lifeline before the break when Gabriel's foul on Richarlison gave Harry Kane the opportunity to score his 14th goal in 18 derby games and his 100th goal away from home in the Premier League from the penalty spot.
Arsenal were gifted the lead once again when Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris fumbled badly to allow Gabriel Jesus to score four minutes after the break, Antonio Conte's frustration made worse by Royal's reckless challenge on Martinelli that prompted referee Anthony Taylor to produce a straight red card.
Conte was attempting to make three changes when Granit Xhaka effectively ended the contest with a low finish past Lloris from inside the area.
Arsenal growing in stature
Arsenal's outstanding start to the season, aided by some smart work in the transfer market in the summer, has raised hopes that they might be coming out of a long period of post-Arsene Wenger transition.
The Gunners were bitterly disappointed to miss out on Champions League football on the final day of last season but there is an energy, verve and threat about Arsenal that suggests they can make a serious impact in this campaign.
Even in defeat at Manchester United last month, Arsenal showed signs of maturity and progress, emphasised here by the manner of their victory over the old rivals.
Arsenal flew out of the blocks to take the lead and even recovered from the frustration of handing an out-of-sorts Spurs a route back into the game via Gabriel's challenge on Richarlison.
Jesus has proved to be a superb signing, while William Saliba has been outstanding in central defence since returning from loan spells at St Etienne, Nice and Marseille.
There is still work to be done but Arsenal look like a club and a team who finally have a clear direction again, a mouth-watering mix of younger players and experience that bodes well for the future.
Arsenal's next game, here against Liverpool next Sunday, will be another significant test but there is growing confidence around Emirates Stadium.
Spurs fall badly short
Spurs may argue over the merits of Emerson Royal's red card but it was a poor challenge in a position where he actually had no need to engage with Martinelli. Spurs manager Conte was instantly infuriated by the challenge itself although he was clearly not expecting the punishment that followed.
Conte's side have not been pleasing on the eye this season but they have been digging out results until this first Premier League defeat of the campaign.
Spurs had a spell of threat after Kane's penalty, and indeed the game's first big chance when Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale blocked Richarlison, but they were lacklustre and dominated in all areas.
There was no coming back after the sort of inexplicable mistake Lloris, for all his big reputation, can be guilty of committing, and Royal's red card only pushed any prospect of even a point further into the distance.
Kane and Son Heung-min, who was later substituted along with Richarlison - Conte was trying to make three changes when Xhaka scored Arsenal's third - could not get into the game.
Spurs were well beaten long before the end, Conte cut a resigned figure in his technical area and this was another miserable north London derby away day for manager, player and supporters.
- Reaction from Arsenal v Tottenham & Premier League updates
- Go straight to all the best Arsenal content
- Visit our Tottenham page
Player of the match
Gabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.53
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
7.97
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number14Player nameNketiahAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number23Player nameSambi LokongaAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
7.16
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
3.30
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
3.27
- Squad number4Player nameSkippAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
2.99
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 89'minutes
- 12SalibaBooked at 78mins
- 6Gabriel
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 73'minutes
- 5ParteySubstituted forSambi Lokongaat 73'minutes
- 34Xhaka
- 7Saka
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forFerreira Vieiraat 80'minutes
- 11MartinelliBooked at 85mins
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forNketiahat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 14Nketiah
- 16Holding
- 18Tomiyasu
- 21Ferreira Vieira
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 24Nelson
- 27Oliveira Alencar
- 30Turner
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17Romero
- 15DierBooked at 90mins
- 34LengletSubstituted forD Sánchezat 71'minutes
- 12Emerson RoyalBooked at 62mins
- 5HøjbjergSubstituted forSkippat 75'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 14PerisicSubstituted forBissoumaat 71'minutes
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 71'minutes
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forDohertyat 72'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 11Gil
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 29Sarr
- 38Bissouma
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 60,278
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fábio Vieira (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fábio Vieira.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Ben White.
Booking
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).
Post update
Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Eddie Nketiah replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Dier.
Booking
William Saliba (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by William Saliba (Arsenal).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Take 11 spuds and mash thoroughly...
poor all round
rubbish tactics
no pace in the team
arsenal deserved it
we cant even make simple passes
When was the last time Kane scored outside of penalties?
🤦♂️
thought this was a team for next year, boy they are a delight to watch & could surprise everyone. I am one of the 90% of the supporters who is going to be happy just to finish 4th but can dream of finishing second. T
Beat Palace away who Liverpool couldn’t beat at home.
Beat Villa who Man City drew with.
Beat Brentford away who hammered United.
Beat Fulham who took points off Liverpool.
And beat todays clowns.
But then again we ain’t played anyone yet (sic) 😂😂