Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1ChelseaChelsea2

Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: Conor Gallagher hits late winner to earn boss Graham Potter first victory

By Matt GaultBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thiago Silva receives a yellow card
Palace felt Thiago Silva should have been sent off for a deliberate handball five minutes before the Brazilian set up Chelsea's equaliser

Conor Gallagher returned to Selhurst Park to haunt Crystal Palace with a stunning late winner to give Graham Potter a controversial first win as Chelsea boss.

Substitute Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Palace last season, curled home a superb right-footed effort to snatch victory for Chelsea with his first goal for the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored his first Chelsea goal on his Premier League return after Odsonne Edouard had poked Palace into an early lead.

However, there was controversy surrounding Aubameyang's goal as it was set up by Thiago Silva, who Palace felt should have been sent off for a deliberate handball which denied Jordan Ayew a possible goalscoring opportunity.

Palace furious over Silva handball

Gallagher, whose impressive form for Palace last season earned him his England debut, was introduced by Potter in the 76th minute for Kai Havertz.

And with the game seemingly petering out for a draw, the 22-year-old midfielder nutmegged Jean-Philippe Mateta and sent a curling shot into Vicente Guaita's top corner.

However, while Gallagher returned to break Palace hearts, the Eagles' supporters will likely direct their ire towards the officials following the decision not to send Silva off.

Just after the half-hour mark, the Chelsea defender appeared to deliberately handle the ball after falling to the ground, denying Ayew a possible goalscoring opportunity.

Referee Chris Kavanagh showed the Brazilian a yellow card, which was upheld following a VAR check, much to the dismay of Palace boss Patrick Vieira - who was booked for his protests - and his players.

Palace's sense of injustice deepened when Silva headed James' long ball into the path of Aubameyang, who produced a smart finish on the half-volley to bring Chelsea level.

Aubameyang celebrates with Silva
Aubameyang marked his Premier League return with a well-taken first-half equaliser for Chelsea

Because of the postponement of matches following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - for whom a minute's silence was observed before kick-off - and the international break, neither side had played a Premier League game since 3 September.

And while Chelsea looked settled in possession early on, Palace took the lead with their first attack. Edouard pounced on a loose Wesley Fofana pass and found Ayew on the right. The Ghanaian's dipping cross found Edouard, who stretched to poke the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With their tails up, the home side - who lost Nathaniel Clyne to a serious-looking injury before half-time - immediately pressed for a second as Kepa turned Eberechi Eze's shot from distance around the post with the Palace attacker firing narrowly wide from the resultant corner.

Wilfried Zaha forced a sharp save from Kepa in the second half but Palace were unable to put the Chelsea defence under enough pressure, before Gallagher popped up to rub salt in the home side's wounds and get Potter off the mark as Blues boss.

Crystal Palace

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.64

  2. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.56

  3. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.64

  6. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.58

  8. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    6.10

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.91

  10. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.15

  11. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.12

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    5.21

  2. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    5.03

  3. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.45

  4. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    5.26

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    6.02

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.62

  3. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    5.74

  4. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.30

  5. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    6.26

  6. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.09

  7. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.54

  8. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.92

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.27

  11. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    6.23

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    6.07

  3. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.81

  4. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.35

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneSubstituted forTomkinsat 44'minutes
  • 2Ward
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 7Olise
  • 28DoucouréSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forSchluppat 74'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 22ÉdouardBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMatetaat 84'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 15Schlupp
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 33Fofana
  • 6Thiago SilvaBooked at 33mins
  • 21Chilwell
  • 8KovacicBooked at 88mins
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 56'minutes
  • 17Sterling
  • 19MountBooked at 52minsSubstituted forPulisicat 84'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forGallagherat 76'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 18Broja
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 28Azpilicueta
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  8. Post update

    Armando Broja (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  10. Booking

    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Cheick Oumar Doucouré.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Mason Mount.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Odsonne Édouard.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by ZOLANUFFSAID, today at 17:29

    Delighted with the win, but it time ex pros were brought in to var matches, as how thats not a red is a joke. Same with us v spurs hair pull, how u can watch these in replays and not give the decision every fan knows it should be smells of dodgyness to me..

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 17:28

    Aubameyang can be relied upon to score in the early days at any new club.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 17:28

    Aubameyang - loss of Arsenal

  • Comment posted by TommyRangoon, today at 17:28

    That was lucky, clear red for Silver. Onwards and upwards. Bring on Milan.

  • Comment posted by Toozer, today at 17:27

    The handball I can stomach, although the rush to only book Silva was a bit embarrassing - the failure to pull Kovacic up for persistent foul play was more telling. Very weak ref, I'm afraid

  • Comment posted by KS, today at 17:26

    Another match, another VAR talking point. A cynic might think that this is deliberate, and the refs are doing everything they can to get fans hating VAR so that it is abolished. Am sure Dermot Gallagher will be on Sky saying why it categorically wasn't a red card on Monday and that the refs got it right.

  • Comment posted by kakapopo, today at 17:26

    Chelsea are now ordinary. Just too ordinary and cannot class themselves as a top team. As a Chelsea supporter, it is hard to say this, but that’s the current position we are in now.

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 17:26

    Poor ref always moaning it was checked just accept you lost

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 17:26

    see viera no better than woy lol

  • Comment posted by Phil4Gabon, today at 17:26

    Well done CHL ... I think mount should be thinking about getting to the bench instead of Gallagher....the middlefielders are poor need to get rid of them...Potter we all behind you

  • Comment posted by MerryKerry, today at 17:25

    Of course Silva handled the ball deliberately, expecting fully to be awarded a very very clear foul on him, the ref bottled that decision and then made a Horlicks thereafter and gave a nothing decision in booking Tiago. It was either a foul on Silva or a Dogso....ref settled for a half and half outcome :)

  • Comment posted by slipknot, today at 17:25

    Not wasting my money anymore going to matches run by incompetent officials, I can accept the on field ref making a mistake, but not a VAR missing A blatant handball,
    No disrespect to Chelsea probably would have won with 10 on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Bruce, today at 17:24

    Chelsea fan: palace were unlucky. We didn’t deserve to win. Jorghino too slow. Start Loftis Cheek. Give Potter a chance. #selljorghino

  • Comment posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 17:23

    What a strike by conor and we'll done for not celebrating it in front of the Palace fans. Palace deserved a point but win some lose some as they say

    👻

  • Comment posted by zyder, today at 17:23

    VAR is pointless. Today Chelsea we’re lucky, a couple of weeks ago it went against them( spurs hair pull). All it brings is more frustration to the game, at least pre VAR managers accepted(sometimes eventually)human error made by the officials on the pitch at the time. No excuse for multiple officials, tv replays from every angle and plenty of time to make an informed decision.