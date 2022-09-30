Bournemouth v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ben Pearson has played in four Premier League games for Bournemouth this season

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Ben Pearson could return for Bournemouth after recovering from a knee injury.

Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell might also be involved but captain Lloyd Kelly remains unavailable because of an ankle problem.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says Mikkel Damsgaard is ready to make his first Premier League start.

Ethan Pinnock is nearing full fitness but Keane Lewis-Potter and Christian Norgaard remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I've been getting a bit of stick from Bournemouth fans because I write them off every week, and they are now unbeaten in their past three games.

They impressed me by how resolute they were against Newcastle last time out, but I am going to write them off again here and, if you support the Cherries, you should be happy about that because they keep proving me wrong.

Brentford were disappointing against Arsenal in their last game, but I think they will respond here.

I don't see there being many goals in this one but Bees striker Ivan Toney might feel he has a point to prove because he was not unleashed by England against Italy or Germany, and it wouldn't surprise me if he got the winner.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight fixture between Bournemouth and Brentford, although they have met in the other three English divisions - including 13 years ago in the fourth tier.

The Bees won 3-2 on aggregate when the teams last faced each other in a 2020-21 Championship play-off semi-final. Bournemouth won 1-0 at home in the first leg but then lost 3-1 away.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their three league games since Scott Parker was sacked as manager (W1, D2).

The Cherries have only conceded one goal in their past six Premier League matches played in October.

Their three league defeats this season were against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool by an aggregate score of 0-16. The Cherries are unbeaten in their other four league fixtures, conceding just three goals.

Brentford

There have been 27 goals in Brentford's seven Premier League matches so far this season. Only Leicester and Manchester City have had higher-scoring games, with 32 and 29 goals respectively.

They have conceded the opening goal five times in 2022-23, the second highest tally behind Southampton. The Bees' two league wins have come when they scored first.

Brentford have failed to keep a clean sheet in 19 Premier League away fixtures since a 2-0 victory at Wolves in September last year.

Ivan Toney has scored five goals in his seven league appearances this campaign, one more than he managed before the end of December last season.

