Match ends, West Ham United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Gianluca Scamacca's first Premier League goal set West Ham on their way to a comfortable victory over fellow early-season strugglers Wolves.
The Italy forward, making only his second start in the English top flight following his £30.5m arrival from Sassuolo, opened the scoring with a superb half-volley into the top right corner.
It delivered the Hammers' first goal prior to half-time this term and laid the platform for a valuable win that moves David Moyes' side out of the bottom three and up to 15th in the table.
Prior to Scamacca's moment of inspiration there had been few moments of attacking flair on display from either side who initially lived up to their billing as the joint-lowest scorers in the division.
Wolves, who lost Pedro Neto to a first-half injury went further behind when Jarrod Bowen drove a low effort past Jose Sa after the ball looped into his path.
The visitor's best opportunity fell to substitute Diego Costa, but the former Chelsea forward headed just wide from a teasing Adama Traore cross.
Costa, featuring in his first competitive game since December 2021 and first in English football since 21 May 2017, appeared relatively sharp given his long period of inaction.
He looked to have supplied an assist for Daniel Podence's tap-in before being judged to have run marginally offside.
Disappointingly for the visiting supporters that was the best their team could muster with Wolves slipping down the table to 18th.
Hammers hit form as Wolves' woes continue
While West Ham have won four times in European competition this season, that form has not been reproduced domestically.
However, a fixture against a Wolves side who have now failed to win in their last eight matches on their travels served up a perfect opportunity for Moyes and his side to remedy some early-season problems.
Craig Dawson's return in defence, alongside Kurt Zouma and the impressive Thilo Kehrer, provided some added steel to deliver a first clean sheet at home since beating Wolves 1-0 in February.
Further up the pitch, Bowen was the perfect foil to Scamacca's power and capped a fine performance full of elusive running with a clinical finish as he opened his account in the league this season.
With their Portuguese contingent, Wolves became the first Premier League side to start a match with eight players from the same non-English nationality.
Yet despite enjoying plenty of possession it was familiar tale of woe for Bruno Lage's side who were once again toothless in the final third.
While Wolves had 15 efforts on goal, only four found the target and none seriously threatened to beat home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.
Player of the match
ScamaccaGianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameScamaccaAverage rating
8.01
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
6.41
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameDiego CostaAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number77Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number6Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number27Player nameMatheus NunesAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number19Player nameJonnyAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number17Player nameGonçalo GuedesAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number7Player namePedro NetoAverage rating
4.32
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 24Kehrer
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3CresswellBooked at 83mins
- 28Soucek
- 41RiceBooked at 52mins
- 20Bowen
- 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forEmersonat 74'minutes
- 14CornetSubstituted forFornalsat 34'minutes
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Areola
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Benrahma
- 33Emerson
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 19Castro Otto
- 8NevesBooked at 14mins
- 23Kilman
- 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
- 28João MoutinhoBooked at 22mins
- 27NunesSubstituted forCampbellat 73'minutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 10Podence
- 7NetoSubstituted forTraoréat 24'minutes
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forDiego Costaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Traoré
- 13Sarkic
- 14Mosquera
- 24Gomes
- 25Ronan
- 29Diego Costa
- 37Traoré
- 64Bueno
- 77Campbell
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Rúben Neves.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emerson (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Post update
Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Emerson.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny.
