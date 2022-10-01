Close menu
Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

West Ham United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Scamacca's first Premier League goal helps hosts claim valuable win

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments170

Gianluca Scamacca
Gianluca Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 games in Serie A last term

Gianluca Scamacca's first Premier League goal set West Ham on their way to a comfortable victory over fellow early-season strugglers Wolves.

The Italy forward, making only his second start in the English top flight following his £30.5m arrival from Sassuolo, opened the scoring with a superb half-volley into the top right corner.

It delivered the Hammers' first goal prior to half-time this term and laid the platform for a valuable win that moves David Moyes' side out of the bottom three and up to 15th in the table.

Prior to Scamacca's moment of inspiration there had been few moments of attacking flair on display from either side who initially lived up to their billing as the joint-lowest scorers in the division.

Wolves, who lost Pedro Neto to a first-half injury went further behind when Jarrod Bowen drove a low effort past Jose Sa after the ball looped into his path.

The visitor's best opportunity fell to substitute Diego Costa, but the former Chelsea forward headed just wide from a teasing Adama Traore cross.

Costa, featuring in his first competitive game since December 2021 and first in English football since 21 May 2017, appeared relatively sharp given his long period of inaction.

He looked to have supplied an assist for Daniel Podence's tap-in before being judged to have run marginally offside.

Disappointingly for the visiting supporters that was the best their team could muster with Wolves slipping down the table to 18th.

Hammers hit form as Wolves' woes continue

While West Ham have won four times in European competition this season, that form has not been reproduced domestically.

However, a fixture against a Wolves side who have now failed to win in their last eight matches on their travels served up a perfect opportunity for Moyes and his side to remedy some early-season problems.

Craig Dawson's return in defence, alongside Kurt Zouma and the impressive Thilo Kehrer, provided some added steel to deliver a first clean sheet at home since beating Wolves 1-0 in February.

Further up the pitch, Bowen was the perfect foil to Scamacca's power and capped a fine performance full of elusive running with a clinical finish as he opened his account in the league this season.

With their Portuguese contingent, Wolves became the first Premier League side to start a match with eight players from the same non-English nationality.

Yet despite enjoying plenty of possession it was familiar tale of woe for Bruno Lage's side who were once again toothless in the final third.

While Wolves had 15 efforts on goal, only four found the target and none seriously threatened to beat home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Player of the match

ScamaccaGianluca Scamacca

with an average of 8.01

West Ham United

  1. Squad number7Player nameScamacca
    Average rating

    8.01

  2. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.99

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.40

  4. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.26

  6. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    7.26

  7. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.05

  10. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.01

  11. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    6.98

  12. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.78

  13. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.74

  14. Squad number14Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    6.41

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.15

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    5.96

  3. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.85

  4. Squad number77Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.65

  6. Squad number6Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.37

  7. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.27

  8. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    5.12

  9. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    4.91

  11. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    4.68

  12. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    4.62

  13. Squad number19Player nameJonny
    Average rating

    4.55

  14. Squad number17Player nameGonçalo Guedes
    Average rating

    4.38

  15. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    4.32

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24Kehrer
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3CresswellBooked at 83mins
  • 28Soucek
  • 41RiceBooked at 52mins
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forEmersonat 74'minutes
  • 14CornetSubstituted forFornalsat 34'minutes
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Areola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Emerson

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 8NevesBooked at 14mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 22Nélson SemedoSubstituted forTraoréat 73'minutes
  • 28João MoutinhoBooked at 22mins
  • 27NunesSubstituted forCampbellat 73'minutes
  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 10Podence
  • 7NetoSubstituted forTraoréat 24'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forDiego Costaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Traoré
  • 13Sarkic
  • 14Mosquera
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Ronan
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 37Traoré
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home18
Away15
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  4. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Rúben Neves.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emerson (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  6. Post update

    Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Boubacar Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Emerson.

  12. Booking

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

170 comments

  • Comment posted by stevobfc, today at 19:37

    From a Burnley fan, I think Bowen is superb. His work rate is second to none .

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 19:38

    Professional job from the hammers, I hope normal service has now resumed!

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 19:47

      Eloy replied:
      Hope so since you buried the Portugueses.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:37

    Decent game, but West Ham were much more incisive in the final third. Deserved win for them. Wolves are solid, but need to improve in front of goal.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 19:56

      John replied:
      About right.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:27

    Sorry Bruno but you have got to go.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 19:54

      Eloy replied:
      Nonstop taxi ride to Portugal.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:48

    Having Dawson back and Kehrer’s presence at right back really helped, but the most important thing was how well Rice played, especially in the second half. It makes a big difference when your best players (Rice, Bowen) start looking like themselves again.

    Scamacca was superb too - not just the goal but his all round play was brilliant.

    • Reply posted by MELSI31, today at 19:52

      MELSI31 replied:
      I thought his game went a bit for a while after he got that booking, prob worried avbout picking up a 2nd, but towards the end of the game he picked up confidence, composure and regained his class again! :-)

  • Comment posted by Your Comment is Woke, today at 19:43

    I Fully Expect Fosun to dispatch Lage Tonight, as he has no place in the EPL.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 19:56

      Eloy replied:
      Correct and altogether with his Portuguese players.

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 19:31

    Come on Jeff, find us a manager that understands how to motivate!!

  • Comment posted by lmfao, today at 19:31

    Well Done West Ham Bruno Lage has to go playing Neves CB the guy has no clue 1 win in 14 Premier games bye bye

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 20:18

      KingFreddy replied:
      Don't you only have one CB fit?

  • Comment posted by Buck, today at 20:00

    Lage has to go, sooner than later! This guy hasn't got a clue, he systematically stripped the club of great players like Coady, absolutely priceless! Now you must pay the price for your incompetence!

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 19:28

    All that talent at your disposal and that's the best you can get out of them??
    Lage out!!

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 19:51

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Wolves play like puppies with their Portugal B team. Sleepwalking into relegation. GOOD RIDDANCE!
      COYS 💪🏆

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 19:27

    Totally clueless lage, the sooner you're gone, the better!!

  • Comment posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 19:30

    Thought Sourcek put in a huge shift - the whole squad showed determination and did a professional job!
    We’ll done lads
    Coyi

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 19:59

    Serious problems at Wolves, great players not performing. Time for a new manager

    • Reply posted by Cherkassy, today at 20:18

      Cherkassy replied:
      Sorry but if the players are not performing perhaps they're not great.

  • Comment posted by craig, today at 19:57

    Bruno will be sacked , you can’t bin 3 centre halves in Boly Coady and Swiss leaving yourself with 2 senior halves in a Premier League season
    Too reliant on Jimenez and 1-0 wins

    A manager with a limited amount of time

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 19:48

    Does anyone else think Rice is looking tired? When he gets the ball we seem to lose a lot of momentum going foreward

    • Reply posted by craig, today at 19:58

      craig replied:
      Soucek outstanding though

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 19:31

    Phew! That's a relief, DM, or we'd be calling for your head!! You've done us proud for 2 years and now's the time, with a decent squad, to kick on with a bit more sparkle and a bit less fear of losing. COYI.

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 19:45

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      Typical football fan, proud of what DM has done, but want him out the moment it doesn't work. Be great if your boss judged you the same, you’d be on the scrapheap mate.

  • Comment posted by DJHammer, today at 20:12

    Well played WWFC, certainly retain the ball well and easy on the eye in your approach play. Hammers, dug deep for the victory, very industrious and robust defensively, sluggish and sloppy giving possession away cheaply at times, however it’s about results and today it went our way. Got to-gain more confidence now and push on up the table to a more comfortable position.
    Onwards, upwards.
    COYI

    • Reply posted by John, today at 20:29

      John replied:
      Dead right but wouldn't you want to see us have much more possession. I miss the days with Brooking, Di Canio,Devonshire, etc. entertaining but likely to come a cropper. Typical W. H.

  • Comment posted by Back9Bailey, today at 19:39

    Bruno is not Lage enough for the premiership............ time to go........ clueless, inept and incompetent.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 20:01

      bushwacker replied:
      I enjoy a lager.

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 19:35

    Beeb, this reporter Emlyn Begley obviously has no time for West Ham , we all know the BBCs opinion about the hammers but a reporters job is not to keep writing snide comments, if he dislikes West Ham that much maybe he should report on another team or else go back to McDonalds.

    • Reply posted by Captain Francois Dubonais, today at 19:41

      Captain Francois Dubonais replied:
      "We all know", the opening line of everyone who has a grudge, but no evidence.

  • Comment posted by RSH1989, today at 19:52

    After a tight win against Southampton at home few weeks back did not expect much against the Hammers away. What has the club done to Traore in terms of what he can do on the pitch and his value - both plummeted, from being one of the most talked about players in the premiership now in obscurity.
    Being tight at the back but not scoring is recipe for failure. Not convinced Lage knows what to change.