Gianluca Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 games in Serie A last term

Gianluca Scamacca's first Premier League goal set West Ham on their way to a comfortable victory over fellow early-season strugglers Wolves.

The Italy forward, making only his second start in the English top flight following his £30.5m arrival from Sassuolo, opened the scoring with a superb half-volley into the top right corner.

It delivered the Hammers' first goal prior to half-time this term and laid the platform for a valuable win that moves David Moyes' side out of the bottom three and up to 15th in the table.

Prior to Scamacca's moment of inspiration there had been few moments of attacking flair on display from either side who initially lived up to their billing as the joint-lowest scorers in the division.

Wolves, who lost Pedro Neto to a first-half injury went further behind when Jarrod Bowen drove a low effort past Jose Sa after the ball looped into his path.

The visitor's best opportunity fell to substitute Diego Costa, but the former Chelsea forward headed just wide from a teasing Adama Traore cross.

Costa, featuring in his first competitive game since December 2021 and first in English football since 21 May 2017, appeared relatively sharp given his long period of inaction.

He looked to have supplied an assist for Daniel Podence's tap-in before being judged to have run marginally offside.

Disappointingly for the visiting supporters that was the best their team could muster with Wolves slipping down the table to 18th.

Hammers hit form as Wolves' woes continue

While West Ham have won four times in European competition this season, that form has not been reproduced domestically.

However, a fixture against a Wolves side who have now failed to win in their last eight matches on their travels served up a perfect opportunity for Moyes and his side to remedy some early-season problems.

Craig Dawson's return in defence, alongside Kurt Zouma and the impressive Thilo Kehrer, provided some added steel to deliver a first clean sheet at home since beating Wolves 1-0 in February.

Further up the pitch, Bowen was the perfect foil to Scamacca's power and capped a fine performance full of elusive running with a clinical finish as he opened his account in the league this season.

With their Portuguese contingent, Wolves became the first Premier League side to start a match with eight players from the same non-English nationality.

Yet despite enjoying plenty of possession it was familiar tale of woe for Bruno Lage's side who were once again toothless in the final third.

While Wolves had 15 efforts on goal, only four found the target and none seriously threatened to beat home goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

