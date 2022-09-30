West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diego Costa should make his Wolves debut at the London Stadium after working on his fitness during the international break

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are set to give Diego Costa his debut, but head coach Bruno Lage has suggested it could come from the bench.

Centre-back Nathan Collins is suspended after his red card against Manchester City while Hwang Hee-chan picked up an injury playing for South Korea.

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns arising from the international break.

Defender Ben Johnson could return to the squad after a spell out with a thigh injury, while Nayef Aguerd remains a long-term absentee.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves frustrate me because they are a really good team that just doesn't score enough goals.

West Ham are not exactly prolific either, but I think they deserve more points than they've picked up so far and this could be the day where their luck turns.

Prediction: 1-0

Sutton's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Wolverhampton (L1).

Wolves have won three of their six Premier League fixtures at West Ham and only have a better away record at Tottenham, where they've won four times.

The two sides are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League this season with just three goals in seven games.

West Ham United

West Ham are on their worst home run for more than 19 years, drawing three and losing three of their past six Premier League games.

A sixth defeat would be their most after eight matches of a league season since 1988-89, which ended in relegation.

They can become the first club to fail to score a first-half goal in their opening eight matches of a Premier League campaign since Birmingham City in 2009-10.

The Hammers have lost half of their 34 most recent league fixtures, a run that started in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Jarrod Bowen is yet to score or assist in this season's Premier League, but he has three career top-flight goals against Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won just once in their past 14 top-flight matches, beating Southampton at home on 3 September (D5, L8).

They are also without a victory in seven Premier League away games, losing five.

Bruno Lage's side have failed to score in 20 top-flight fixtures since the beginning of last season. Only relegated Norwich City, with 22 blanks, have a worse record in that time.

Wolves are the only side yet to score in the second half of a top-flight fixture this season, despite attempting 38 shots.

Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves are both set to make their 150th Premier League appearance for Wolves.

