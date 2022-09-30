Fulham v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is set to make a timely return for Eddie Howe's side after more than a month out injured

TEAM NEWS

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury on Nations League duty with Serbia.

Defender Antonee Robinson could return from a similar issue, while Paulinha serves a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards.

Newcastle United duo Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes will both be involved, with the former returning after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Record signing Alexander Isak misses out with a minor thigh issue.

Chris Wood and Allan Saint-Maximin will face fitness tests, while Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Newcastle aren't on a particularly good run and have only won once this season, but I like the way they play and they have deserved more from a couple of games they have drawn so far.

But the Magpies might be short up front here, so I'm going for a draw. Being honest, Fulham have surprised me with the way they have started this season so well and they have a bit of confidence in defence as well as their attack. They clearly believe in the way they play.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have one victory from their past seven Premier League fixtures against Newcastle (D2, L4).

Newcastle could win three successive league matches at Craven Cottage for the first time.

Fulham

Fulham are vying to win three top-flight home games in a row for the first time in more than 10 years.

The Cottagers have won three of their last five Premier League matches. Their previous three victories spanned 30 games.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions, including a hat-trick for Serbia in the Nations League.

Mitrovic could become the first top-flight player to score in a promoted side's opening four home games since Peter Beardsley for Newcastle in 1984-85.

Marco Silva is aiming to become the first Premier League boss to beat an opposition manager with four different teams. He has previously defeated Eddie Howe while in charge of Hull City, Watford and Everton.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have drawn five and lost one of their six league games since an opening-day victory over Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe's side have won just two of their past nine top-flight away matches, beating relegated Norwich City and Burnley last season.

The Magpies have only lost two of their past 18 Premier League fixtures against newly-promoted sides, winning seven and drawing nine.

Callum Wilson has scored three times in three top-flight fixtures against Fulham.

