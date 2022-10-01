Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Derek McInnes did not enjoy a winning return to Pittodrie

There was no happy return to Pittodrie for former boss Derek McInnes as Aberdeen thrashed Kilmarnock to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership home match by four or more goals.

Former boss McInnes saw his side fall behind to a quick-fire double from Vicente Besuijen and Bojan Miovski's penalty.

Another former Don Ash Taylor pulled one back for the visitors.

Miovski scored again before Anthony Stewart headed in a fourth.

It means Aberdeen are now unbeaten in 12 games against Kilmarnock as they rise up to fifth in the table.

However, for Kilmarnock they remain second bottom after their fifth league defeat in six games.

There was a good tempo to the game from the start and and it was Aberdeen who struck first. Jonny Hayes was the catalyst, his strong run and cross from from the left was met awkwardly by Taylor who could only deflect the ball towards the middle of the penalty box.

Besuijen was first to the ball to strike it past Zach Hemming with 22 minutes gone.

Aberdeen had scored first in their previous two league games but had only secured a point from both, yet they doubled their lead two minutes later. Marley Watkins' initial cross was blocked by Hemming, who in attempted follow up caught Miovski for a spot kick. The striker calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a left foot effort.

Kilmarnock's pulled one back from nowhere. Former Aberdeen player Taylor found space in the penalty area and guided a header into the corner of the net just three minutes after falling two goals down.

Despite Kelle Ross acrobatically denying Liam Polworth from 25 yards, Aberdeen soon restored their two-goal advantage.

Miovski pounced as Joe Wright stumbled to clear after the ball had evaded his goalkeeper, calmly lifting a shot over the prostrate defender for his second.

McInnes lost only once to Kilmarnock when he was Aberdeen manager, and he was left with a familiar feeling of his predecessors in the away dugout as Aberdeen sealed the game on 63 minutes.

Hayes supplied the corner into the area and Stewart netted for the first time for the Dons.

Player of the Match - Bojan Miovski

Miovski is looking like one of the shrewdest signings of the season. His penalty-box instinct brought him a further two goals and it's now eight goals from 10 games for the North Macedonian

Contrasting fortunes in front of goal - Analysis

Jim Goodwin will again be pleased with the way his side took their chances on home soil. Aberdeen, who scored 25 Scottish Premiership goals in 19 home games last season, have already netted on 15 occasions this campaign after just four games.

Aberdeen's sitting midfield players gave the trio ahead of them, Hayes, Besuijen and Kennedy, the freedom to move play quickly and stretch the visiting defence.

Away form will be a concern for Derek McInnes. Five trips away from Rugby Park have yielded no points and just a single goal.

Kilmarnock will be disappointed in the way that they conceded the goals. Both Taylor and Wright were unable to clear danger while Zach Hemming got caught up after an initial save and conceded a penalty.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We were quite convincing in the whole 90 minutes today. Overall I am really satisfied with the performance of every player. It's always huge the next game after a defeat, firstly it is important you don't lose and secondly you put on the kind of display we put on today.

"I thought we were very good and well worth the victory."

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "Disappointing afternoon, I felt the type of goals we lost is nothing really to do with the level we've come up and I felt we were disappointed with each and every one of them.

"We spoke often enough all week about the threat of Aberdeen on the counter attack, they have a lot of quick players and they can go from box to box pretty quickly and ask the question of you. I just though we allowed ourselves to be countered."

What's Next

Aberdeen travel to Tannadice to face bottom side Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership (18:00 BST). Kilmarnock are in action on Wednesday at home to St Johnstone (19:45). They then host Hearts on Sunday (15:00).

Player of the match Duk Duk with an average of 8.29 Aberdeen Aberdeen Aberdeen

Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Aberdeen Avg Squad number 11 Player name Duk Average rating 8.29 Squad number 99 Player name Ramírez Average rating 8.15 Squad number 22 Player name Coulson Average rating 8.00 Squad number 17 Player name Hayes Average rating 8.00 Squad number 9 Player name Miovski Average rating 7.93 Squad number 23 Player name Duncan Average rating 7.85 Squad number 10 Player name Besuijen Average rating 7.77 Squad number 28 Player name Milne Average rating 7.63 Squad number 7 Player name Morris Average rating 7.55 Squad number 2 Player name McCrorie Average rating 7.50 Squad number 16 Player name Ramadani Average rating 7.48 Squad number 15 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.42 Squad number 25 Player name Richardson Average rating 7.26 Squad number 24 Player name Roos Average rating 7.24 Squad number 33 Player name Kennedy Average rating 7.05 Squad number 5 Player name Stewart Average rating 6.86 Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 32 Player name Warnock Average rating 4.12 Squad number 8 Player name Alston Average rating 3.43 Squad number 10 Player name Jones Average rating 3.12 Squad number 1 Player name Hemming Average rating 3.05 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 3.01 Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 2.95 Squad number 26 Player name Doidge Average rating 2.94 Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 2.87 Squad number 4 Player name Power Average rating 2.83 Squad number 27 Player name Cameron Average rating 2.80 Squad number 33 Player name Chrisene Average rating 2.75 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 2.65 Squad number 31 Player name Polworth Average rating 2.59 Squad number 17 Player name Lyons Average rating 2.51 Squad number 9 Player name Shaw Average rating 2.44 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 2.31