Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ryan Porteous slots in his goal after a heroic Scotland debut midweek

Hibernian recorded their third back-to-back win in the Scottish Premiership after defeating Ross County in an engrossing clash in Dingwall.

Ryan Porteous continued his stellar Scotland form and Martin Boyle added a second as Hibs won just the third away game in their last 13 league attempts.

Malky Mackay's side often showed flashes of attacking intent but failed to find a cutting edge.

County now sit just one point above the relegation play-off spot.

