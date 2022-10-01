Match ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 2.
Hibernian recorded their third back-to-back win in the Scottish Premiership after defeating Ross County in an engrossing clash in Dingwall.
Ryan Porteous continued his stellar Scotland form and Martin Boyle added a second as Hibs won just the third away game in their last 13 league attempts.
Malky Mackay's side often showed flashes of attacking intent but failed to find a cutting edge.
County now sit just one point above the relegation play-off spot.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home6
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 2.
Post update
Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Post update
Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).
Post update
Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ewan Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Joe Newell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Purrington (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry McKirdy.
Post update
Offside, Ross County. Ross Laidlaw tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Chris Cadden.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Kyle Magennis replaces Mykola Kukharevych.