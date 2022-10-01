Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0HibernianHibernian2

Ross County 0-2 Hibernian: Porteous & Boyle on target in Dingwall

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ryan Porteous slot in his goal
Ryan Porteous slots in his goal after a heroic Scotland debut midweek

Hibernian recorded their third back-to-back win in the Scottish Premiership after defeating Ross County in an engrossing clash in Dingwall.

Ryan Porteous continued his stellar Scotland form and Martin Boyle added a second as Hibs won just the third away game in their last 13 league attempts.

Malky Mackay's side often showed flashes of attacking intent but failed to find a cutting edge.

County now sit just one point above the relegation play-off spot.

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12JohnsonSubstituted forWatsonat 57'minutes
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3Purrington
  • 4CancolaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDhandaat 45'minutes
  • 24Paton
  • 18AkioSubstituted forOlaigbeat 57'minutes
  • 8Callachan
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forSimsat 74'minutes
  • 26WhiteSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 10Dhanda
  • 11Sims
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 22Tillson
  • 31Eastwood

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12Cadden
  • 5Porteous
  • 4Hanlon
  • 3Cabraja
  • 32Campbell
  • 6Kenneh
  • 77Boyle
  • 11NewellSubstituted forHendersonat 89'minutes
  • 23YouanSubstituted forMcKirdyat 55'minutes
  • 99KukharevychSubstituted forMagennisat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Schofield
  • 16Stevenson
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 24McGregor
  • 25Fish
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
4,243

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home9
Away24
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 2.

  3. Post update

    Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Ross County).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Keith Watson.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ewan Henderson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Ewan Henderson replaces Joe Newell.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Purrington (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Dhanda with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Cadden (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry McKirdy.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Ross County. Ross Laidlaw tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Chris Cadden.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Kyle Magennis replaces Mykola Kukharevych.

