Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 4.
Ruthless Rangers moved top of the Scottish Premiership after an impressive thrashing of 10-man Hearts.
An Antonio Colak double rewarded the visitors' electric opening, before Cammy Devlin's senseless lunge on Rabbi Matondo earned a first-half red.
That allowed Rangers to coast to a victory, crowned by substitute Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent - his first goal since March - in the closing stages.
Rangers go a point clear of Celtic, who face Motherwell later on Saturday.
Hearts remain third, now six points behind Rangers, after their 100% league record at Tynecastle this season was demolished.
Robbie Neilson backed up his bold pledge to take the game to Rangers by starting on-loan Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys to bolster an attack-minded line-up.
But Hearts - despite a lively start - couldn't live with Rangers' speed and incision at the other end. Within 40 minutes the Ibrox side were two goals and a man up and Neilson's game-plan was out the window.
Any hopes of a comeback were effectively ended by Devlin's senseless dismissal, rushing in to plant his studs on Matondo's ankle as the Rangers winger shielded the ball from Alex Cochrane on the touchline. Devlin prides himself on combative play, but it was sheer stupidity.
Colak, again preferred to Morelos, continues to justify his status as Rangers' first-choice striker. The Croat had just four touches in Hearts' box and two shots. Both ended in the back of the net as he clinically took his tally to 11 goals in 14 games.
Colak barely had to jump to meet Kent's excellent whipped cross and divert a header in off the post for the early breakthrough.
Scott Arfield missed a glaring chance, guiding wide from 10 yards, but the second goal wasn't long in coming. John Lundstram's raking pass found Matondo, who darted in from the right touchline and threaded a pass for Colak to beat Craig Gordon from a tight angle.
Hearts were spared further first-half punishment when Arfield had a goal ruled out for a dubious foul by Matondo on Gordon.
The dismissal made it a damage limitation exercise for Hearts. Both sides, perhaps with an eye on looming European action this week, made a double change at the break. Hearts fans will hope the withdrawal of Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley was nothing more than precautionary.
While Rangers' intensity noticeably dropped, they had plenty of chances to add to their lead, and Gordon was finally beaten a third time when James Tavernier teed up Morelos to blast home.
And Kent rounded off an emphatic Rangers performance with the pick of the goals, curling into the bottom corner.
Man of the match - Antonio Colak
Rangers wide man cause havoc - analysis
Wingers Kent and Matondo were key to Rangers' tactics at Tynecastle as the visitors delivered one of their best performances of the season.
Both stayed high and wide and allowed Rangers to break at speed with direct passing to the flanks. The first two goals came in this vein, with Kent delivering for Colak, then Matondo assisting the striker's second.
After just one victory from their first three Premiership away trips, the resounding victory was an emphatic response from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men before a daunting Champions League challenge at Anfield.
Hearts, for their part, hadn't done a lot wrong but still found themselves with an early two-goal deficit.
They got at Rangers in the early stages, fizzing in deliveries from dangerous areas, but struggled to test Allan McGregor. Humphrys' effort smothered by the Rangers keeper proved the hosts' only effort on target.
Neilson's makeshift backline, with Craig Halkett still a huge absence, was cruelly exposed and Devlin badly let his side down with the red card.
What they said
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The red card has a huge bearing on the outcome. Silly decision to go in for the tackle in that area. Cammy has been outstanding for us since day one. He plays on the edge, he's still a young kid will learn from today.
"Prior to that, despite losing two goals, we were in the game and creating chances. I felt our final moment wasn't quite there today."
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We started really well and the first two goals made it easier for us. After the red card we controlled the game and scored two more.
"Really happy with the three points, four goals, and clean sheet. Colak's performance was really good and it's also positive that Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent scored because we need goals from all over the team."
What's next?
Both sides turn their focus to Europe in midweek. Hearts face Fiorentina at Tynecastle in the Europa Conference on Thursday (20:00 BST) before a league trip to Kilmarnock next Sunday (15:00).
Rangers resume their Champions League campaign with a battle of Britain showdown against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday (20:00), then host St Mirren in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00).
Player of the match
ColakAntonio-Mirko Colak
Heart of Midlothian
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Gordon
- 2Smith
- 20Neilson
- 3KingsleySubstituted forHallidayat 45'minutes
- 19Cochrane
- 29HumphrysBooked at 66mins
- 8KiomourtzoglouSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
- 14DevlinBooked at 39mins
- 17ForrestSubstituted forHaringat 44'minutes
- 18McKaySubstituted forSnodgrassat 45'minutes
- 9ShanklandSubstituted forGinnellyat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 7Grant
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 12Atkinson
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 21Sibbick
- 30Ginnelly
- 77Snodgrass
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 36mins
- 6Goldson
- 26DaviesBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSandsat 45'minutes
- 31Barisic
- 8JackSubstituted forDavisat 45'minutes
- 4Lundstram
- 17MatondoSubstituted forSakalaat 79'minutes
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forTillmanat 63'minutes
- 14Kent
- 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 10Davis
- 19Sands
- 20Morelos
- 23Wright
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
- 38King
- 71Tillman
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 18,433
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
