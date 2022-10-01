Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian0RangersRangers4

Heart of Midlothian 0-4 Rangers: Visitors go top with Tynecastle rout

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Antonio Colak doubled his and Rangers' tally
Antonio Colak tops the Premiership scoring charts with eight goals after his Tynecastle double

Ruthless Rangers moved top of the Scottish Premiership after an impressive thrashing of 10-man Hearts.

An Antonio Colak double rewarded the visitors' electric opening, before Cammy Devlin's senseless lunge on Rabbi Matondo earned a first-half red.

That allowed Rangers to coast to a victory, crowned by substitute Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent - his first goal since March - in the closing stages.

Rangers go a point clear of Celtic, who face Motherwell later on Saturday.

Hearts remain third, now six points behind Rangers, after their 100% league record at Tynecastle this season was demolished.

Robbie Neilson backed up his bold pledge to take the game to Rangers by starting on-loan Wigan forward Stephen Humphrys to bolster an attack-minded line-up.

But Hearts - despite a lively start - couldn't live with Rangers' speed and incision at the other end. Within 40 minutes the Ibrox side were two goals and a man up and Neilson's game-plan was out the window.

Any hopes of a comeback were effectively ended by Devlin's senseless dismissal, rushing in to plant his studs on Matondo's ankle as the Rangers winger shielded the ball from Alex Cochrane on the touchline. Devlin prides himself on combative play, but it was sheer stupidity.

Colak, again preferred to Morelos, continues to justify his status as Rangers' first-choice striker. The Croat had just four touches in Hearts' box and two shots. Both ended in the back of the net as he clinically took his tally to 11 goals in 14 games.

Colak barely had to jump to meet Kent's excellent whipped cross and divert a header in off the post for the early breakthrough.

Scott Arfield missed a glaring chance, guiding wide from 10 yards, but the second goal wasn't long in coming. John Lundstram's raking pass found Matondo, who darted in from the right touchline and threaded a pass for Colak to beat Craig Gordon from a tight angle.

Hearts were spared further first-half punishment when Arfield had a goal ruled out for a dubious foul by Matondo on Gordon.

The dismissal made it a damage limitation exercise for Hearts. Both sides, perhaps with an eye on looming European action this week, made a double change at the break. Hearts fans will hope the withdrawal of Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley was nothing more than precautionary.

While Rangers' intensity noticeably dropped, they had plenty of chances to add to their lead, and Gordon was finally beaten a third time when James Tavernier teed up Morelos to blast home.

And Kent rounded off an emphatic Rangers performance with the pick of the goals, curling into the bottom corner.

Man of the match - Antonio Colak

Two shots, two goals, and another clinical performance from Rangers' in-form striker
Two shots, two goals, and another clinical performance from Rangers' in-form striker

Rangers wide man cause havoc - analysis

Wingers Kent and Matondo were key to Rangers' tactics at Tynecastle as the visitors delivered one of their best performances of the season.

Both stayed high and wide and allowed Rangers to break at speed with direct passing to the flanks. The first two goals came in this vein, with Kent delivering for Colak, then Matondo assisting the striker's second.

After just one victory from their first three Premiership away trips, the resounding victory was an emphatic response from Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men before a daunting Champions League challenge at Anfield.

Hearts, for their part, hadn't done a lot wrong but still found themselves with an early two-goal deficit.

They got at Rangers in the early stages, fizzing in deliveries from dangerous areas, but struggled to test Allan McGregor. Humphrys' effort smothered by the Rangers keeper proved the hosts' only effort on target.

Neilson's makeshift backline, with Craig Halkett still a huge absence, was cruelly exposed and Devlin badly let his side down with the red card.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "The red card has a huge bearing on the outcome. Silly decision to go in for the tackle in that area. Cammy has been outstanding for us since day one. He plays on the edge, he's still a young kid will learn from today.

"Prior to that, despite losing two goals, we were in the game and creating chances. I felt our final moment wasn't quite there today."

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "We started really well and the first two goals made it easier for us. After the red card we controlled the game and scored two more.

"Really happy with the three points, four goals, and clean sheet. Colak's performance was really good and it's also positive that Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent scored because we need goals from all over the team."

What's next?

Both sides turn their focus to Europe in midweek. Hearts face Fiorentina at Tynecastle in the Europa Conference on Thursday (20:00 BST) before a league trip to Kilmarnock next Sunday (15:00).

Rangers resume their Champions League campaign with a battle of Britain showdown against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday (20:00), then host St Mirren in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00).

Player of the match

ColakAntonio-Mirko Colak

with an average of 8.14

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.42

  2. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    4.72

  4. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    4.70

  5. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    4.56

  6. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    4.56

  7. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    4.47

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    4.44

  10. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    4.42

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    4.38

  12. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.36

  13. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    4.04

  14. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    3.96

  15. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.88

  16. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    3.74

Rangers

  1. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    8.14

  2. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    7.53

  3. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    7.37

  4. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    7.30

  5. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    7.29

  6. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    7.10

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    7.08

  8. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.06

  9. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    7.03

  10. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    6.91

  11. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.88

  12. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    6.88

  13. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    6.85

  14. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    6.82

  15. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.76

  16. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    6.65

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 20Neilson
  • 3KingsleySubstituted forHallidayat 45'minutes
  • 19Cochrane
  • 29HumphrysBooked at 66mins
  • 8KiomourtzoglouSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
  • 14DevlinBooked at 39mins
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forHaringat 44'minutes
  • 18McKaySubstituted forSnodgrassat 45'minutes
  • 9ShanklandSubstituted forGinnellyat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Grant
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 12Atkinson
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 21Sibbick
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 77Snodgrass

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 36mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 26DaviesBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSandsat 45'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 8JackSubstituted forDavisat 45'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 17MatondoSubstituted forSakalaat 79'minutes
  • 37ArfieldSubstituted forTillmanat 63'minutes
  • 14Kent
  • 9ColakSubstituted forMorelosat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 10Davis
  • 19Sands
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Wright
  • 30Sakala
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 38King
  • 71Tillman
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
18,433

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 4. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stephen Humphrys with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jorge Grant.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Malik Tillman (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Fashion Sakala tries a through ball, but Steven Davis is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Fashion Sakala replaces Rabbi Matondo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Davis.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 0, Rangers 3. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  14. Post update

    Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Connor Goldson tries a through ball, but Alfredo Morelos is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Steven Davis (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian).

