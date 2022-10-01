Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1.
Ten-man St Mirren moved into third place in the Scottish Premiership after stunning Livingston with a thrilling late winner in Paisley.
A scrappy affair burst to life as new Australia cap Keanu Baccus headed the hosts into the lead.
Home striker Joshua Ayunga was sent off for hand ball, but Sean Kelly skied the resulting penalty.
Bruce Anderson did eventually fire Livingston level, but Alex Greive stabbed home a 90th-minute clincher.
The two sides had started level on points, with St Mirren in fourth courtesy of goal difference.
But, while Stephen Robinson's side now slip above Heart of Midlothian after the Edinburgh side's 4-0 loss to Rangers earlier, after a fourth home win in a row, David Martindale's are down to seventh after a third consecutive away defeat.
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCarsonAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number13Player nameGogicAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number31Player nameGallagherAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number18Player nameDunneAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number17Player nameBaccusAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number6Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
3.26
- Squad number11Player nameKiltieAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number7Player nameAyungaAverage rating
3.54
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number21Player nameGreiveAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number23Player nameStrainAverage rating
5.31
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number6Player nameObileyeAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
1.78
- Squad number7Player nameBahamboulaAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number33Player nameOméongaAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number8Player namePittmanAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number28Player nameGuthrieAverage rating
4.37
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.19
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
5.76
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 22Fraser
- 13GogicSubstituted forStrainat 60'minutesSubstituted forFlynnat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 31GallagherBooked at 54mins
- 18Dunne
- 3Tanser
- 17BaccusBooked at 72minsSubstituted forShaughnessyat 75'minutes
- 16Erhahon
- 6O'Hara
- 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 59'minutes
- 7AyungaBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 8Flynn
- 12Henderson
- 15Reid
- 21Greive
- 23Strain
- 27Urminsky
- 30Taylor
- 32Kenny
Livingston
Formation 3-5-2
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 6Obileye
- 24KellySubstituted forShinnieat 81'minutes
- 7BahamboulaBooked at 81mins
- 33OméongaSubstituted forKellyat 72'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 18Holt
- 29PenriceSubstituted forAndersonat 72'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 28Guthrie
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Anderson
- 12Brandon
- 15Boyes
- 17Kelly
- 22Shinnie
- 25Cancar
- 31Konovalov
- 32Hamilton
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 5,366
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Post update
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).
Booking
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Shaughnessy following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kurtis Guthrie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Shamal George.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Post update
Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Livingston 1. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Nouble with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Sean Kelly.
Booking
Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.