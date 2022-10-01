Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren2LivingstonLivingston1

St Mirren 2-1 Livingston: 10-man hosts move into third place with late Alex Greive winner

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Mirren's Keanu Baccus heads home
Keanu Baccus scored for St Mirren days after his Australia debut

Ten-man St Mirren moved into third place in the Scottish Premiership after stunning Livingston with a thrilling late winner in Paisley.

A scrappy affair burst to life as new Australia cap Keanu Baccus headed the hosts into the lead.

Home striker Joshua Ayunga was sent off for hand ball, but Sean Kelly skied the resulting penalty.

Bruce Anderson did eventually fire Livingston level, but Alex Greive stabbed home a 90th-minute clincher.

The two sides had started level on points, with St Mirren in fourth courtesy of goal difference.

But, while Stephen Robinson's side now slip above Heart of Midlothian after the Edinburgh side's 4-0 loss to Rangers earlier, after a fourth home win in a row, David Martindale's are down to seventh after a third consecutive away defeat.

More to follow.

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    4.21

  2. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.05

  3. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    4.48

  4. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.84

  5. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    6.28

  6. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.06

  7. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    4.19

  9. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    3.26

  10. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    3.58

  11. Squad number7Player nameAyunga
    Average rating

    3.54

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.31

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    3.83

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    3.94

  3. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    3.86

  4. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    1.78

  5. Squad number7Player nameBahamboula
    Average rating

    3.60

  6. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    5.41

  7. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    3.77

  8. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    3.75

  9. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    4.39

  10. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    4.14

  11. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    4.37

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.19

  3. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.76

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22Fraser
  • 13GogicSubstituted forStrainat 60'minutesSubstituted forFlynnat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 31GallagherBooked at 54mins
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Tanser
  • 17BaccusBooked at 72minsSubstituted forShaughnessyat 75'minutes
  • 16Erhahon
  • 6O'Hara
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forGreiveat 59'minutes
  • 7AyungaBooked at 76mins

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 8Flynn
  • 12Henderson
  • 15Reid
  • 21Greive
  • 23Strain
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 32Kenny

Livingston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 6Obileye
  • 24KellySubstituted forShinnieat 81'minutes
  • 7BahamboulaBooked at 81mins
  • 33OméongaSubstituted forKellyat 72'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forAndersonat 72'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 28Guthrie

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 9Anderson
  • 12Brandon
  • 15Boyes
  • 17Kelly
  • 22Shinnie
  • 25Cancar
  • 31Konovalov
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
5,366

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Joe Shaughnessy.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayo Obileye (Livingston) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greive (St. Mirren).

  8. Booking

    Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 2, Livingston 1. Alex Greive (St. Mirren) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Shaughnessy following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Kurtis Guthrie.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Tanser with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  14. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Shamal George.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Alex Greive (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Livingston 1. Bruce Anderson (Livingston) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joel Nouble with a cross.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Sean Kelly.

  20. Booking

    Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

