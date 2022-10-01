Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Keanu Baccus scored for St Mirren days after his Australia debut

Ten-man St Mirren moved into third place in the Scottish Premiership after stunning Livingston with a thrilling late winner in Paisley.

A scrappy affair burst to life as new Australia cap Keanu Baccus headed the hosts into the lead.

Home striker Joshua Ayunga was sent off for hand ball, but Sean Kelly skied the resulting penalty.

Bruce Anderson did eventually fire Livingston level, but Alex Greive stabbed home a 90th-minute clincher.

The two sides had started level on points, with St Mirren in fourth courtesy of goal difference.

But, while Stephen Robinson's side now slip above Heart of Midlothian after the Edinburgh side's 4-0 loss to Rangers earlier, after a fourth home win in a row, David Martindale's are down to seventh after a third consecutive away defeat.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection St Mirren St Mirren St Mirren

Livingston Livingston Livingston St Mirren Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Carson Average rating 4.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Fraser Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Gogic Average rating 4.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Gallagher Average rating 4.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Dunne Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Tanser Average rating 5.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Baccus Average rating 4.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Erhahon Average rating 4.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name O'Hara Average rating 3.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Kiltie Average rating 3.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Ayunga Average rating 3.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Shaughnessy Average rating 6.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Flynn Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Greive Average rating 6.44 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Strain Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Livingston Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name George Average rating 3.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Devlin Average rating 3.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Obileye Average rating 3.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Kelly Average rating 1.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Bahamboula Average rating 3.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Oméonga Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Pittman Average rating 3.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Holt Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Penrice Average rating 4.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Nouble Average rating 4.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Guthrie Average rating 4.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 9 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Kelly Average rating 9.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Shinnie Average rating 5.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10