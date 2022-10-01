Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic2MotherwellMotherwell1

Celtic 2-1 Motherwell: Reo Hatate's fantastic strike gives champions win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates as he makes it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park,
Reo Hatate's wonderful seconf-half strike proved to be the winner for Celtic

Reo Hatate's fantastic strike ensured Celtic bounced back from their first Scottish Premiership defeat in a year with victory against Motherwell.

The Japanese midfielder drilled the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards out in the second half to ease growing tension at Celtic Park, despite Callum McGregor's late red card.

Motherwell had threatened to get a result after Josip Juranovic's own goal brought them level following Kyogo Furuhashi's early opener, but Celtic's win takes them back top of the league.

Ange Postecoglou's side are two points clear of Rangers again having had their seamless start to the season - and 38-game unbeaten run in the Premiership - ended by St Mirren before the international break.

And, still missing first-choice defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt through injury, there were moments of vulnerability again against a well-drilled Motherwell side.

That was typified by the visitors' equaliser, when Juranovic and goalkeeper Joe Hart failed to communicate properly, resulting in the Croatian defender sending a harmless cross into an empty net with his chest.

Crosses and set pieces were not always dealt with convincingly, but ultimately Celtic had plenty of chances to win the match more comfortably.

Kyogo put them in front after 15 minutes by following in after Matt O'Riley's header was saved by Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly, and the Japanese striker also headed wide twice from close range.

Before his mistake, Juranovic had cracked the bar with a free kick while later flashing two efforts just over.

Hatate also had another wonderful effort in the first half which came off a post, before executing superbly after the break to ultimately clinch the game.

Motherwell performed as effectively as any Scottish side has at Celtic Park this season, but while they worked the ball into good positions they were unable to create enough goalscoring opportunities.

That was until Hatate's wayward pass into his own half allowed Ross Tierney to intercept and run towards goal, forcing McGregor to haul the Motherwell midfielder down.

Referee John Beaton decided the Celtic captain had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, and it proved fruitless for Motherwell as substitute Josh Morris blazed the resulting free kick over the bar.

Player of the match - Reo Hatate

Reo Hatate dribbles the ball for Celtic
Despite the poor backpass which led to McGregor's sending off, Hatate was still Celtic's most influential player in the final third.

Unconvincing Celtic get job done - analysis

This was not a barnstorming response to defeat by St Mirren, but Celtic did what was needed. The reality is the absence of both Carter-Vickers and Starfelt in central defence makes them vulnerable, particularly from balls into the box.

Fortunately, Carter-Vickers looks likely to be available for Wednesday's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, because the pairing of Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh has been very unconvincing, albeit in just two matches.

Having said that, this was not a case of two players letting the team down. Celtic still created plenty of opportunities, but what was missing was the overall sense of complete control, of smothering the visiting team.

Those are the standards Celtic have set this season. Part of the credit for that has to go to Motherwell, who were well organised in hassling their hosts and also effective at playing out at times to cause problems.

Manager Steven Hammell really has transformed the way the team plays for the better, but again they struggled to create high quality chances. That's now three games without a Motherwell player scoring, and four without a win.

Nevertheless, there are positives to take.

What's next?

Celtic are in Germany to take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday (17:45 BST) as they continue their group stage campaign in the Champions League, while Motherwell are away to Ross County on Tuesday night in a re-arranged Premiership tie (19:45).

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.98

  2. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    5.40

  3. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    5.36

  4. Squad number6Player nameJenz
    Average rating

    5.65

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.78

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    5.97

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.18

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.37

  9. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.48

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    5.17

  2. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    5.36

  3. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    4.91

  4. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number28Player nameAbildgaard
    Average rating

    5.04

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    5.15

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.68

  3. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.91

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.97

  5. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    5.07

  6. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.12

  7. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.74

  8. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.92

  9. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.84

  11. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    5.15

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    3.74

  2. Squad number21Player nameMoult
    Average rating

    4.21

  3. Squad number23Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    3.55

  4. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    3.75

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 88Juranovic
  • 57WelshBooked at 52mins
  • 6Jenz
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 65'minutes
  • 42McGregorBooked at 89mins
  • 41HatateSubstituted forAbildgaardat 90+1'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 64'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 80'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMooyat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 25Bernabei
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 31Siegrist
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 15Johansen
  • 4LamieBooked at 27mins
  • 24PenneyBooked at 60mins
  • 6Maguire
  • 27GossSubstituted forMorrisat 80'minutes
  • 29ShieldsBooked at 90mins
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forMcKinstryat 69'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 80'minutes
  • 9van VeenBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMoultat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 21Moult
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
  • 47Ross
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 2, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  5. Booking

    Connor Shields (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Hand ball by Josh Morris (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matt Penney (Motherwell).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Jota.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Oliver Abildgaard replaces Reo Hatate.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  12. Dismissal

    Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the red card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  14. Post update

    Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

  18. Post update

    Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport