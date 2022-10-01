Match ends, Celtic 2, Motherwell 1.
Reo Hatate's fantastic strike ensured Celtic bounced back from their first Scottish Premiership defeat in a year with victory against Motherwell.
The Japanese midfielder drilled the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards out in the second half to ease growing tension at Celtic Park, despite Callum McGregor's late red card.
Motherwell had threatened to get a result after Josip Juranovic's own goal brought them level following Kyogo Furuhashi's early opener, but Celtic's win takes them back top of the league.
Ange Postecoglou's side are two points clear of Rangers again having had their seamless start to the season - and 38-game unbeaten run in the Premiership - ended by St Mirren before the international break.
And, still missing first-choice defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt through injury, there were moments of vulnerability again against a well-drilled Motherwell side.
That was typified by the visitors' equaliser, when Juranovic and goalkeeper Joe Hart failed to communicate properly, resulting in the Croatian defender sending a harmless cross into an empty net with his chest.
Crosses and set pieces were not always dealt with convincingly, but ultimately Celtic had plenty of chances to win the match more comfortably.
Kyogo put them in front after 15 minutes by following in after Matt O'Riley's header was saved by Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly, and the Japanese striker also headed wide twice from close range.
Before his mistake, Juranovic had cracked the bar with a free kick while later flashing two efforts just over.
Hatate also had another wonderful effort in the first half which came off a post, before executing superbly after the break to ultimately clinch the game.
Motherwell performed as effectively as any Scottish side has at Celtic Park this season, but while they worked the ball into good positions they were unable to create enough goalscoring opportunities.
That was until Hatate's wayward pass into his own half allowed Ross Tierney to intercept and run towards goal, forcing McGregor to haul the Motherwell midfielder down.
Referee John Beaton decided the Celtic captain had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity, and it proved fruitless for Motherwell as substitute Josh Morris blazed the resulting free kick over the bar.
Player of the match - Reo Hatate
Unconvincing Celtic get job done - analysis
This was not a barnstorming response to defeat by St Mirren, but Celtic did what was needed. The reality is the absence of both Carter-Vickers and Starfelt in central defence makes them vulnerable, particularly from balls into the box.
Fortunately, Carter-Vickers looks likely to be available for Wednesday's Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, because the pairing of Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh has been very unconvincing, albeit in just two matches.
Having said that, this was not a case of two players letting the team down. Celtic still created plenty of opportunities, but what was missing was the overall sense of complete control, of smothering the visiting team.
Those are the standards Celtic have set this season. Part of the credit for that has to go to Motherwell, who were well organised in hassling their hosts and also effective at playing out at times to cause problems.
Manager Steven Hammell really has transformed the way the team plays for the better, but again they struggled to create high quality chances. That's now three games without a Motherwell player scoring, and four without a win.
Nevertheless, there are positives to take.
What's next?
Celtic are in Germany to take on RB Leipzig on Wednesday (17:45 BST) as they continue their group stage campaign in the Champions League, while Motherwell are away to Ross County on Tuesday night in a re-arranged Premiership tie (19:45).
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number57Player nameWelshAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number6Player nameJenzAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
6.48
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovicAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number11Player nameAbadaAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number13Player nameMooyAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number28Player nameAbildgaardAverage rating
5.04
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number24Player namePenneyAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
5.15
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number21Player nameMoultAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number23Player nameMorrisAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
3.75
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 88Juranovic
- 57WelshBooked at 52mins
- 6Jenz
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 65'minutes
- 42McGregorBooked at 89mins
- 41HatateSubstituted forAbildgaardat 90+1'minutes
- 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 64'minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 80'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forMooyat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Haksabanovic
- 11Abada
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 25Bernabei
- 28Abildgaard
- 31Siegrist
- 49Forrest
- 56Ralston
Motherwell
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 15Johansen
- 4LamieBooked at 27mins
- 24PenneyBooked at 60mins
- 6Maguire
- 27GossSubstituted forMorrisat 80'minutes
- 29ShieldsBooked at 90mins
- 18CorneliusSubstituted forMcKinstryat 69'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 80'minutes
- 9van VeenBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMoultat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 13Oxborough
- 17McKinstry
- 21Moult
- 23Morris
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
- 47Ross
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Motherwell 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Booking
Connor Shields (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Josh Morris (Motherwell).
Post update
David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matt Penney (Motherwell).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Oliver Abildgaard replaces Reo Hatate.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the red card.
Post update
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Post update
Ross Tierney (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).
Post update
Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Barry Maguire (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.
Post update
Hand ball by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).