Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Dundee Utd 1-2 St Johnstone: Saints triumph in Tayside derby as Fox takes permanent charge at United

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stevie May curls in the opener on a superb afternoon for the striker
St Johnstone triumphed in the Tayside derby as Liam Fox's first match as permanent Dundee United manager ended in a narrow Scottish Premiership defeat.

The Perth side dominated the first half, with Stevie May netting a one-on-one to silence Tannadice and Melker Hallberg also finding the corner.

Tony Watt's late strike set up a tense finish, but it would prove to be too little, too late for Fox's team who remain remain rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.

St Johnstone are up to eighth, as a five-point gap opens up between ninth and 10th.

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Eriksson
  • 22FreemanSubstituted forMiddletonat 68'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 75mins
  • 6Graham
  • 16BehichBooked at 33mins
  • 23HarkesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forMeekisonat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 19LevittBooked at 42mins
  • 18McGrath
  • 20AnakuSubstituted forNiskanenat 75'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forWattat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 14Sibbald
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 32Watt
  • 49Harding

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 14WrightBooked at 33mins
  • 5MitchellBooked at 90mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 22Hallberg
  • 13McGowanBooked at 22mins
  • 29MurphySubstituted forCrawfordat 71'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forMcLennanat 71'minutes
  • 37ClarkSubstituted forBairat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Gallacher
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
7,977

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Andrew Considine tries a through ball, but Theo Bair is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  6. Booking

    Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aziz Behich (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aziz Behich with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Remi Matthews tries a through ball, but Connor McLennan is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Dundee United. Dylan Levitt tries a through ball, but Ilmari Niskanen is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2. Tony Watt (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

