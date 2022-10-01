Match ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.
St Johnstone triumphed in the Tayside derby as Liam Fox's first match as permanent Dundee United manager ended in a narrow Scottish Premiership defeat.
The Perth side dominated the first half, with Stevie May netting a one-on-one to silence Tannadice and Melker Hallberg also finding the corner.
Tony Watt's late strike set up a tense finish, but it would prove to be too little, too late for Fox's team who remain remain rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.
St Johnstone are up to eighth, as a five-point gap opens up between ninth and 10th.
Dundee United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameErikssonAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number22Player nameFreemanAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
3.65
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number23Player nameHarkesAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number20Player nameAnakuAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
4.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number17Player nameMeekisonAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number32Player nameWattAverage rating
4.52
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.12
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
6.40
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Eriksson
- 22FreemanSubstituted forMiddletonat 68'minutes
- 2Smith
- 12EdwardsBooked at 75mins
- 6Graham
- 16BehichBooked at 33mins
- 23HarkesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forMeekisonat 68'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 19LevittBooked at 42mins
- 18McGrath
- 20AnakuSubstituted forNiskanenat 75'minutes
- 9FletcherSubstituted forWattat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Birighitti
- 3McMann
- 7Niskanen
- 14Sibbald
- 15Middleton
- 17Meekison
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 32Watt
- 49Harding
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14WrightBooked at 33mins
- 5MitchellBooked at 90mins
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 19Montgomery
- 22Hallberg
- 13McGowanBooked at 22mins
- 29MurphySubstituted forCrawfordat 71'minutes
- 7MaySubstituted forMcLennanat 71'minutes
- 37ClarkSubstituted forBairat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Gallacher
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 21Crawford
- 26McLennan
- 27Kucheriavyi
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 7,977
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. Andrew Considine tries a through ball, but Theo Bair is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Booking
Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alex Mitchell (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt saved. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aziz Behich (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aziz Behich with a cross.
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. Remi Matthews tries a through ball, but Connor McLennan is caught offside.
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Offside, Dundee United. Dylan Levitt tries a through ball, but Ilmari Niskanen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.
Post update
Hand ball by Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2. Tony Watt (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.