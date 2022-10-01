Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stevie May curls in the opener on a superb afternoon for the striker

St Johnstone triumphed in the Tayside derby as Liam Fox's first match as permanent Dundee United manager ended in a narrow Scottish Premiership defeat.

The Perth side dominated the first half, with Stevie May netting a one-on-one to silence Tannadice and Melker Hallberg also finding the corner.

Tony Watt's late strike set up a tense finish, but it would prove to be too little, too late for Fox's team who remain remain rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.

St Johnstone are up to eighth, as a five-point gap opens up between ninth and 10th.

