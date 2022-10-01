Harrogate Town v Bradford City

Attempt blocked. Dion Pereira (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Jameson
- 20Ramsay
- 23McArdle
- 3Mattock
- 15Headley
- 17Austerfield
- 16Pattison
- 12Folarin
- 28Daly
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Oxley
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 4Falkingham
- 6Burrell
- 10Coley
- 14Richards
- 22Dooley
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 24Crichlow
- 14Foulds
- 6Smallwood
- 11Gilliead
- 26Pereira
- 20Chapman
- 32Wright
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 7Angol
- 13Doyle
- 15Odusina
- 18Sutton
- 19Oliver
- 21Young
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Dion Pereira (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Harry Chapman.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.