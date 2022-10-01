Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st October 2022

  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00MillwallMillwall
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00NorwichNorwich City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • CardiffCardiff City15:00BurnleyBurnley
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • ReadingReading15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00SwanseaSwansea City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd107211951423
2Norwich10622169720
3Reading106041014-418
4Burnley104511710717
5Luton114431310316
6Sunderland104331611515
7QPR104331411315
8Blackburn105051113-215
9Rotherham9351126614
10Bristol City104241916314
11Watford103521111014
12Wigan9342911-213
13Millwall104151114-313
14Stoke103341111012
15Preston1026234-112
16Swansea103341012-212
17Birmingham10334810-212
18Cardiff10325711-411
19Blackpool103251015-511
20Hull113261123-1211
21West Brom101721514110
22Middlesbrough102441315-210
23Huddersfield9216913-47
24Coventry7034713-63
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport