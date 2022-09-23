Close menu

Italy 1-0 England: Performance 'step in the right direction', says Gareth Southgate

From the section England

Gareth Southgate 'completely understands' fan reaction after England lose to Italy.

Gareth Southgate says England's performance in their defeat by Italy was "a step in the right direction" despite the Three Lions being relegated to the Nations League's second tier.

England are without victory in five games for the first time since June 2014 following the 1-0 loss in Milan.

They have also failed to score a goal from open play in 495 minutes.

"It's difficult for me to be too critical of the performance," said England manager Southgate.

"We had more possession, more shots, more shots on target. For large parts of the game we played very well," he added.

"It's a spell where ultimately results are going to be the thing that everyone reacts to but I thought there were a lot of positives for us as a team tonight.

"Lots of good individual performances. I personally thought the performance is a step in the right direction. I completely understand because of the result that is not going to be the reaction."

England needed to avoid defeat against Italy at the San Siro to give themselves a chance of staying in League A in their final game against Germany.

But Southgate's winless side will finish bottom of Group A3 after losing three of their five matches so far and there were boos from the travelling supporters at full-time.

During that run Harry Kane's penalty against Germany remains England's only goal, and they have now gone three consecutive internationals without a goal for the first time since November 2000.

England's final Nations League match against Germany at Wembley on Monday will also double as their final fixture before their World Cup opener against Iran in Qatar on 21 November.

"It's really difficult to pinpoint why we are not scoring. I think we are getting into the right areas. We had the moments where we would have the pass but we just didn't deliver that final piece of quality tonight," Southgate said.

On the reaction from the fans, he added: "I understand the reaction at the end because that's the results we have had in this competition. It's an understandable emotional reaction.

"There will be a huge amount of noise of course but that's been created from the summer really. I totally understand that. The players in the dressing room know that this is a game they could well have won."

'The fans have to stick with us'

Southgate stuck with tried and trusted players that have seen England reach the Euro 2020 final and semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Defender Harry Maguire started despite being on the bench for Manchester United's past four Premier League games.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Maguire said: "We're a strong group mentally - we've given people an unbelievable five years or so.

"We're in a period where we have to come together. The fans are probably frustrated and they have to stick with us because we've got a big tournament coming up.

"To win that tournament or progress in that tournament we need the fans with us, so whatever has happened in recent months we are working tirelessly hard to improve that and get back on track, because it is a big winter and World Cup and we need to make sure we're ready - and we will be."

England midfielder Declan Rice told Channel 4: "It's obviously disappointing. Every tournament we go into, we set out to win.

"In the Nations League we have slipped below our standards but I didn't think it was all bad tonight. We just lacked that cutting edge in the end," he added.

"It's coming. It was a much better performance tonight than we saw in the summer.

"It's not that we're not creating the chances. So many times tonight we got into the opposition's box. I see it in training, there are goals for fun.

"Trust me, we are going to be good."







  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 00:12

    I hate to think what a step in the wrong direction would be. Italy were playing with a striker that can't get in the West Ham team and a teenager that can't get in the Leeds team and they still beat us easily. Or does he mean a step in the right direction because in our last game we got pumped 4-0 by Hungary? I suppose we conceded 3 less tonight...

    • Reply posted by Stephen B, today at 02:51

      Stephen B replied:
      " a teenager that can't get in the Leeds team "

      He has been at Leeds for one (!!!) game

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 00:49

    Southgate loves 'doing the right thing'. Taking the knee, wearing the armband, respecting women's football. So do the right thing, Gareth......RESIGN !!!!!

    • Reply posted by slapadabass, today at 00:57

      slapadabass replied:
      The fella that got to the WC semi and Euro Final?

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 00:25

    England are nearly as dull as Southgate is now, every game is a borefest.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 07:03

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We play like San Marino just with better players

  • Comment posted by JanetBlackburn, today at 00:30

    What game was he watching tonight?

    Clearly not the rubbish I witnessed.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 06:19

      red on my sleeve replied:
      I know mate. He's a busted flush.
      Sack him its dire.

  • Comment posted by englishboy, today at 00:12

    He has been a very lucky manager. Every time we’ve played anybody half decent we have lost. Lineker loves him because he’s as woke as woke could be and the fa and media are the same. However he’s clueless and will never get a job after this one

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 02:08

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Lineker. Repugnant.

  • Comment posted by display name, today at 00:22

    Southgate should have been sacked after the 4-0 defeat to Hungary.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 00:36

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      He should have been replaced after failing the win the Euros. These performances and results have been coming for years. Being tight at the back doesn't have to mean being negative and boring in attack - and yet as time has gone on, we have become worse and worse going forward.

      Look at Kane - he plays everywhere except where he should - up front. Only got in position when we went behind.

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 00:33

    No.

    It's not for the fans to get on board with Gareth. He has to understand that he is the one who is in the wrong. Wrong squad, wrong team, wrong instructions, wrong formation. Wrong in every single way he could possibly be as manager.

    Why does he think - as an individual - that MILLIONS of fans are wrong? Maguire's opinion is worthless too - shouldn't be in the squad let alone the team.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 00:40

      Johnny Todd replied:
      cas he's a self deluded useless stubborn idiot who just won't learn

  • Comment posted by The Smythe, today at 00:43

    Sorry Gareth, 5 defeats on the bounce, can't score a goal, still negative and bereft of ideas or attacking threat. How is it a step in the right direction losing to a team that didn't even qualify for the World Cup? We're going backwards in more ways than one.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 02:10

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Bereft. Word of the night!

  • Comment posted by JD_Toronto, today at 00:16

    Over rated English players are picked for team. If team selection is based on merit, England would do better

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 07:38

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Pick a manager on merit too!

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 00:37

    "a step in the right direction"
    What, not losing by more than one goal??

  • Comment posted by Johnny Todd, today at 00:37

    relegation "a step in the right direction" useless ****

  • Comment posted by dranehole, today at 00:36

    If we weren’t 2 months away from a World Cup he’d be sacked in the morning. He should walk.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 00:44

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      I don't care if it's the day before the World Cup. Get rid. If he was at a club - which he never will be again - everyone would be saying that the players aren't responding to him anymore, he's lost the dressing room etc. Based on team performance and results he SHOULD be sacked.

      I genuinely hope Wembley gives him and the team the reception they deserve on Monday.

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, today at 00:30

    Which direction is he talking about? Needs to buy a compass and a map!!

    • Reply posted by lovefootball, today at 00:36

      lovefootball replied:
      He is heading towards south gate

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 00:50

    As long as the right direction is towards the managerial exit door…

  • Comment posted by CJ, today at 00:15

    'Performance 'step in the right direction, says Gareth Southgate'

    What?!

  • Comment posted by byhec, today at 00:09

    what utter BS .... Southgate needs to do us all a favour and resign

  • Comment posted by mac, today at 00:14

    Continuing to play Harry maguire is a step in the right direction, only using 2 subs with 1 being another useless player in shaw a step in the right direction? Get a grip Southgate,if plan A fails you have no plan B and don’t have the stones to switch things around

    • Reply posted by Stvevan, today at 00:37

      Stvevan replied:
      he does have stones, just prefers 'neverletsenglanddown-guire' who ironically is letting England down by being in the 11

  • Comment posted by Someone Else, today at 00:25

    Gareth 'Woke' Southgate will never win a football tournament in a million years, though he should be praised for the diversity of his selections and his sensitivity to current political issues

    • Reply posted by SBandy1, today at 02:03

      SBandy1 replied:
      What is it with you and your ilk thinking wanting equality is a bad thing?

      Muppet.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 02:06

    I guess when you go from losing 4 - 0 to Hungary to losing 1 - 0 to Italy it can be considered a 'step in the right direction', performance wise.

    • Reply posted by ronald ellis, today at 09:30

      ronald ellis replied:
      LOL 🤣

  • Comment posted by Ant Acklew, today at 00:17

    Drop Kane. Cr*p captain and couldn't hit a cow's ar*e with a banjo!

    • Reply posted by tom, today at 04:27

      tom replied:
      Cows arse with a banjo 😂👍

