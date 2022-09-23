Match ends, Germany 0, Hungary 1.
Hungary remained in pole position to qualify for the Nations League finals from Group A3 after a spectacular win over Germany in Leipzig.
Adam Szalai scored the winner as he met a corner with a spectacular backheeled flick that looped into the far corner.
The 34-year-old is set to retire after Monday's final group game saying he had been "looking for the right time" in his pre-match news conference.
Hungary host Italy in their final group game, knowing a draw sees them through.
They had looked set to qualify for the finals for large periods of the night, but Italy's win over England in Milan meant qualification will be decided between the two sides on Monday.
The result continues Hungary's brilliant record in the Nations League. When the tournament was launched in 2018 they were in League C, but back-to-back promotions have seen them rise to League A and they are well set to qualify for the finals at the first time of asking.
After Hungary, who failed to qualify for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, took the lead through Szalai's 26th international goal they came closest to scoring again in the first half, with Willi Orban's effort well smothered by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
It took Germany until the 39th minute to register a shot on target as Thomas Muller's back-post header was comfortably saved by Peter Gulacsi.
Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick made a tactical change at half-time, with West Ham's Thilo Kehrer replacing Serge Gnabry and it allowed the hosts to dominate, having 80% possession in the opening 15 minutes of the second period.
It also brought about chances as Leroy Sane saw an effort saved at the near post, before Muller saw a 20-yard volley disallowed for offside.
However, changes by both sides broke their rhythm and it was Hungary who came closest to extending their lead with Martin Adam and Laszlo Kleinheisler having goalbound strikes saved.
The defeat means that Germany are unable to qualify for the finals, but they will also remain in League A after England's loss in Italy saw them relegated.
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22ter Stegen
- 18Hofmann
- 15Süle
- 2RüdigerBooked at 90mins
- 3Raum
- 6KimmichBooked at 25mins
- 21GündoganSubstituted forMusialaat 69'minutes
- 10GnabrySubstituted forKehrerat 45'minutes
- 13MüllerSubstituted forNmechaat 85'minutes
- 19Sané
- 9WernerSubstituted forHavertzat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Baumann
- 4Ginter
- 5Kehrer
- 7Havertz
- 8Arnold
- 11Nmecha
- 12Trapp
- 14Musiala
- 16Henrichs
- 17Bella-Kotchap
- 20Gosens
- 23Schlotterbeck
Hungary
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 2Lang
- 6Orbán
- 4Szalai
- 5Fiola
- 13Schäfer
- 8NagySubstituted forStylesat 78'minutes
- 18Kerkez
- 16GazdagSubstituted forKleinheislerat 67'minutes
- 10SzoboszlaiSubstituted forNégoat 85'minutes
- 9SzalaiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forÁdámat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kecskés
- 7Négo
- 11Varga
- 12Dibusz
- 14Bolla
- 15Kleinheisler
- 17Styles
- 19Ádám
- 20Vancsa
- 21Botka
- 22Szappanos
- 23Vécsei
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 0, Hungary 1.
Post update
Foul by Leroy Sané (Germany).
Post update
Ádám Lang (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).
Booking
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Post update
Loïc Négo (Hungary) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ádám (Hungary).
Post update
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Post update
Martin Ádám (Hungary) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. László Kleinheisler (Hungary) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hungary. Loïc Négo replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Lukas Nmecha replaces Thomas Müller.
Post update
Hand ball by Jamal Musiala (Germany).
Post update
David Raum (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by András Schäfer (Hungary).