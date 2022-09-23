Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward charged by FA over fan's phone incident
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by the Football Association over footage which appeared to show him knocking a phone out of a fan's hand.
A video was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the device as he left the pitch after a 1-0 loss at Everton in April.
Ronaldo, 37, later apologised on social media.
He was cautioned by police regarding the incident in August.
"It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent," the FA said in a statement.
Manchester United said they would support Ronaldo in his response to the charge.
The defeat at Everton dealt a blow to United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. They went on to finish sixth.
In an Instagram post after the incident, Ronaldo said it was "never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing".
He added: "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.
"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content