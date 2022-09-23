Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

A proposed new SPFL broadcasting deal would increase the amount of live games shown

Scottish Premiership clubs will meet next week in an attempt to resolve issues around a proposed new £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

Rangers and Livingston are yet to back a submission that would net clubs a collective £30m a season over five years until 2029 and allow Sky to show 60 games per campaign.

Ibrox MD Stewart Robertson told the Rangers Review external-link he believed the rights were undervalued, citing the Swedish top flight's arrangement being "more than double the Scottish TV deal".

All lower-league clubs are believed to have already indicated their support for the new live broadcast deal.

The current Sky contract allows the broadcaster to show up to 48 games per season and is due to expire in 2025.