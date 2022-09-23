England dropped their new kit this week

England released their home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup this week - and they may be the most stylish in years.

The Lionesses brought it home this summer when they won the European Championships and a lot is expected of Gareth Southgate's men's side at the Qatar World Cup this year, where they are joined in Group B by Wales.

England narrowly missed out on the European Championship title last year after a heartbreaking penalty-shootout defeat by Italy in the final. They also made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

According to a statement external-link on the England Football site, the home kit is inspired by designs from the 1992 and 1996 European Championships. It uses the traditional colour template, but adds a distorted Three Lions graphic on the shoulders, with angles and lines that are designed to look like claw marks.

Meanwhile, the away strip also offers a new take on a classic template. England say the kit honours "England's storied past", while "nodding to the future through youthful, vibrant swaths of colour".

Does it beat some of the kits from the past 20 years? Take a look...

Home: Euro 2020

Probably not Declan Rice's favourite moment in that shirt - this photo taken after England lost out on penalties in the Euro 2020 final

Away: World Cup 2018

England made it all the way to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - their best tournament since Euro 96

Home: Euro 2016

Euro 2016 wasn't a great tournament for England. They were humiliated after being eliminated by Iceland in the round of 16.

Away: World Cup 2010

England's 'golden generation' were lacklustre at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. They only won one match - against Slovenia, before being knocked out by Germany.

Home: World Cup 2006

The 2006 World Cup ended in a painful defeat by Portugal in the quarter-final, after talisman Wayne Rooney was sent off

Home: Euro 2004

An 18-year-old Wayne Rooney lit up the Euros in 2004. When he went off injured in the quarter-final defeat by Portugal, it had a massive impact on the team.

Let us know where you think this year's kit ranks.