Callum McGregor believes Scotland are ready for promotion to the elite level of the Nations League, which would be achieved by avoiding defeat by Ukraine on Tuesday. (Sun) external-link

Scotland and Celtic midfielder McGregor says playing fewer than the 70 games a season he usually plays would be a shock to the system. (Record) external-link

Jack Hendry says Scotland will go all out against Ukraine even though a draw will be enough to win the group. (Record) external-link

Right-back Anthony Ralston is expected to start for Scotland against Ukraine in Poland on Tuesday and join Celtic teammate Greg Taylor in defence. (Sun) external-link

Rangers are prepared to sell 26-year-old Finland midfielder Glen Kamara in the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Hearts, Rangers and Scotland left-back Lee Wallace has retired from playing at the age of 35. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate is facing up to missing out on this year's World Cup with Japan. (Express) external-link

Reports indicate Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis missed training with Greece on Sunday. (Sun) external-link

Celtic great Kenny Dalglish doubts whether manager Ange Postecoglou would leave the club for relegation threatened Leicester. (Express) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson expects more comings and goings when the January transfer window opens. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone defender Tony Gallacher is ready to make his Scottish Premiership return after six months out with a leg break. (Courier - subscription required) external-link