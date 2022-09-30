Mansfield Town v Hartlepool United

MansfieldMansfield Town19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Match report to follow.
League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|4
|14
|28
|2
|Northampton
|10
|7
|2
|1
|21
|11
|10
|23
|3
|Stevenage
|10
|7
|1
|2
|12
|9
|3
|22
|4
|Barrow
|10
|7
|0
|3
|15
|11
|4
|21
|5
|Salford
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|20
|6
|Mansfield
|10
|6
|1
|3
|16
|10
|6
|19
|7
|Bradford
|10
|5
|3
|2
|16
|9
|7
|18
|8
|Carlisle
|10
|4
|5
|1
|13
|10
|3
|17
|9
|Swindon
|10
|4
|5
|1
|12
|9
|3
|17
|10
|Doncaster
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|12
|2
|17
|11
|Crewe
|10
|4
|3
|3
|12
|11
|1
|15
|12
|Grimsby
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|9
|1
|15
|13
|Sutton United
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|11
|1
|14
|14
|Tranmere
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|9
|1
|13
|15
|Walsall
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|10
|0
|9
|16
|Wimbledon
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|9
|17
|Stockport
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|15
|-4
|8
|18
|Newport
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|8
|19
|Harrogate
|10
|2
|2
|6
|6
|12
|-6
|8
|20
|Gillingham
|10
|1
|4
|5
|2
|11
|-9
|7
|21
|Colchester
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|14
|-7
|6
|22
|Crawley
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|17
|-8
|6
|23
|Rochdale
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|16
|-10
|5
|24
|Hartlepool
|10
|0
|5
|5
|6
|17
|-11
|5
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.