Match ends, Hull City 0, Luton Town 2.
Luton Town inflicted a sixth Championship defeat of the season on Hull City, who sacked manager Shota Arveladze just hours before kick-off.
Andy Dawson was named interim head coach and took charge of the team but they conceded within six minutes through Alfie Jones' own goal.
Regan Slater hit the bar for the hosts as they pressed for an equaliser, but Henri Lansbury struck low from distance for Luton's second before the break.
Hull offered little in response in the second half, as Luton closed out the victory and moved up to fifth in the table.
Arveladze had been appointed in January as replacement for Grant McCann and guided the Tigers to safety and a 19th-place finish in the Championship last season.
Prior to his sacking, Hull had been on a run of four successive defeats under the Georgian and were 20th in the table with just three wins from 10 games coming into Luton's visit to MKM Stadium.
Assistant head coach Peter van der Veen also left the club with immediate effect on Friday, leaving Dawson to take charge of the team a matter of hours later.
Dawson made three changes to the side that were defeated 3-0 by Swansea on 17 September, but they endured the worst possible start as Jones turned into his own net after Elijah Adebayo hit the bar.
Despite growing into the game after conceding, Hull went in at the break 2-0 down after Lansbury's sensational strike from well outside the box.
There was to be no comeback for Hull, however, as Luton defended well in a routine second-half performance to protect their lead.
Hull City interim head coach Andy Dawson told BBC Radio Humberside:
"I found out this morning. I spoke to Shota and he was honest and open. We send him and Peter van der Veen our regards, they're two fantastic people.
"We prepared through the international break. Us and the lads worked hard, they looked fit and strong and prepared to go into the game tonight and then that came about this morning. But that's football. Nothing really surprises you and you have to adapt quickly.
"The team was a bit of everything. It was conversations over the past few days and this morning. The lads thought a lot of the gaffer and Peter so it was about preparing them to get them in the right state of mind.
"I thought we were a bit loose on the first goal. After that, to a man, they were brave out of possession and on getting the ball. They kept going to the end. In the final third we could have had some more inventiveness but that's something we can work on."
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It was an excellent performance. It was a trickier game than it looked as they changed manager, which can have an uplift, but we had to concentrate on ourselves, which I thought we did fantastically.
"Once we got to grips with the press, we smothered them, and we should have been more than 2-0 up at half-time.
"The onus isn't on us at 2-0. We always believe we've got goals in us. Once we put the level of performance in in the first half, in the second half it was about trying to go out in the final third but if you can't you need to defend well, which I thought we did."
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Baxter
- 2Coyle
- 5Jones
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 15WoodsBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSeriat 71'minutes
- 27Slater
- 16LongmanSubstituted forSinikat 71'minutes
- 7Tufan
- 20PelkasSubstituted forChristieat 59'minutes
- 19EstupiñánSubstituted forDochertyat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 6Figueiredo
- 8Docherty
- 11Sinik
- 17McLoughlin
- 24Seri
- 33Christie
Luton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 34Horvath
- 16BurkeSubstituted forOshoat 45'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 3Potts
- 2BreeBooked at 56mins
- 22Campbell
- 12LansburySubstituted forMpanzuat 76'minutes
- 29Bell
- 18ClarkSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 90+5'minutes
- 11AdebayoBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCornickat 90'minutes
- 9MorrisBooked at 67minsSubstituted forJeromeat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 17Mpanzu
- 21Isted
- 23Onyedinma
- 32Osho
- 35Jerome
- 45Doughty
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 15,730
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Luton Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Fred Onyedinma replaces Jordan Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Elijah Adebayo.
Post update
Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).
Post update
Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Bree.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome replaces Carlton Morris.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Henri Lansbury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfie Jones (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dogukan Sinik (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James Bree.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jean Michaël Seri replaces Ryan Woods.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Dogukan Sinik replaces Ryan Longman.
would never have guessed the bottom 5 included West Brom, Huddersfield and Boro.
2 goals clear
never in doubt
Vintage Nathan Jones away performance
And another great result today is debt riddled everton have been fined £300K for there fans behaviour. But the ev lot always tell us its Kopite behaviour. However it's there lot who bring us shame.
Probably the best run club in the division.