Championship
HullHull City0LutonLuton Town2

Hull City 0-2 Luton Town: Hatters consign managerless hosts to home defeat

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Luton Town's victory at Hull City means they have won two games in a row for the first time this season

Luton Town inflicted a sixth Championship defeat of the season on Hull City, who sacked manager Shota Arveladze just hours before kick-off.

Andy Dawson was named interim head coach and took charge of the team but they conceded within six minutes through Alfie Jones' own goal.

Regan Slater hit the bar for the hosts as they pressed for an equaliser, but Henri Lansbury struck low from distance for Luton's second before the break.

Hull offered little in response in the second half, as Luton closed out the victory and moved up to fifth in the table.

Arveladze had been appointed in January as replacement for Grant McCann and guided the Tigers to safety and a 19th-place finish in the Championship last season.

Prior to his sacking, Hull had been on a run of four successive defeats under the Georgian and were 20th in the table with just three wins from 10 games coming into Luton's visit to MKM Stadium.

Assistant head coach Peter van der Veen also left the club with immediate effect on Friday, leaving Dawson to take charge of the team a matter of hours later.

Dawson made three changes to the side that were defeated 3-0 by Swansea on 17 September, but they endured the worst possible start as Jones turned into his own net after Elijah Adebayo hit the bar.

Despite growing into the game after conceding, Hull went in at the break 2-0 down after Lansbury's sensational strike from well outside the box.

There was to be no comeback for Hull, however, as Luton defended well in a routine second-half performance to protect their lead.

Hull City interim head coach Andy Dawson told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I found out this morning. I spoke to Shota and he was honest and open. We send him and Peter van der Veen our regards, they're two fantastic people.

"We prepared through the international break. Us and the lads worked hard, they looked fit and strong and prepared to go into the game tonight and then that came about this morning. But that's football. Nothing really surprises you and you have to adapt quickly.

"The team was a bit of everything. It was conversations over the past few days and this morning. The lads thought a lot of the gaffer and Peter so it was about preparing them to get them in the right state of mind.

"I thought we were a bit loose on the first goal. After that, to a man, they were brave out of possession and on getting the ball. They kept going to the end. In the final third we could have had some more inventiveness but that's something we can work on."

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It was an excellent performance. It was a trickier game than it looked as they changed manager, which can have an uplift, but we had to concentrate on ourselves, which I thought we did fantastically.

"Once we got to grips with the press, we smothered them, and we should have been more than 2-0 up at half-time.

"The onus isn't on us at 2-0. We always believe we've got goals in us. Once we put the level of performance in in the first half, in the second half it was about trying to go out in the final third but if you can't you need to defend well, which I thought we did."

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 15WoodsBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSeriat 71'minutes
  • 27Slater
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forSinikat 71'minutes
  • 7Tufan
  • 20PelkasSubstituted forChristieat 59'minutes
  • 19EstupiñánSubstituted forDochertyat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 24Seri
  • 33Christie

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 16BurkeSubstituted forOshoat 45'minutes
  • 4Lockyer
  • 3Potts
  • 2BreeBooked at 56mins
  • 22Campbell
  • 12LansburySubstituted forMpanzuat 76'minutes
  • 29Bell
  • 18ClarkSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 90+5'minutes
  • 11AdebayoBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCornickat 90'minutes
  • 9MorrisBooked at 67minsSubstituted forJeromeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 21Isted
  • 23Onyedinma
  • 32Osho
  • 35Jerome
  • 45Doughty
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
15,730

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 0, Luton Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Luton Town 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Fred Onyedinma replaces Jordan Clark.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Harry Cornick replaces Elijah Adebayo.

  5. Post update

    Jean Michaël Seri (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

  7. Post update

    Greg Docherty (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Osho.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Nathan Baxter.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Bree.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Cameron Jerome replaces Carlton Morris.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Henri Lansbury.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfie Jones (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Regan Slater with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dogukan Sinik (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James Bree.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Luton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Jean Michaël Seri replaces Ryan Woods.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Dogukan Sinik replaces Ryan Longman.

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 23:00

    Luton are a difficult team to play against, stop opponents from playing and have enough quality to score goals. Nothing wrong with that.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 22:48

    As a Luton fan delighted with the result but I respect Hull and their fans and I hope they get sorted soon

    • Reply posted by WurzelJ, today at 22:51

      WurzelJ replied:
      Bless you - very kind, thanks

  • Comment posted by BobbyF, today at 22:47

    Any chance you can get Maguire back?

  • Comment posted by Texas Luton, today at 22:43

    Great result COYH

  • Comment posted by EPSeagull, today at 22:42

    Go Nathan Jones at Luton!

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 22:38

    Hull have struggled ever since they moved grounds from blundell park

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:54

      ET replied:
      Erm, not really sure what to say. Why do you think they ever shared a ground with Grimsby?

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 22:34

    Just looking at the table for first time in a while, and
    would never have guessed the bottom 5 included West Brom, Huddersfield and Boro.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:57

      Sport Report replied:
      If you're looking at the table, why do you need to guess who's in the bottom 5?

  • Comment posted by normcliff, today at 22:27

    Shocking decision from the Hull board. Somebody should give them all the sack too....Pity whoever takes on that poison chalice. Shame on you Hull board..... League one for you next season.

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 22:44

      The Cloud replied:
      For Hull, read Watford. For Watford, read Hull. Both owners / board should removed themselves asap.
      Good luck, Hull fans - you'll need it (from a Watford fan)

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 22:22

    Didn't look in doubt from the off?

  • Comment posted by charlie4477, today at 22:22

    It's sad for the fans to watch and pay for a team of overpaid so called professional players not give a monkeys about being in trouble.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:22

    Shows how much work is to be done if we cannot win at home against much smaller clubs like Luton! It will come, just needs time.

    • Reply posted by mangrove, today at 22:25

      mangrove replied:
      Smaller but much, much better. Your club are poor. Very poor. Awful team.

  • Comment posted by bem, today at 22:21

    Hull lose again ... no change there then 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:19

    Sacking your manager this close to the game - surely they could have done it before international break?

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:19

    New owner is going through managers quicker than Watford,and that is saying something! Should have kept Mcann

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 22:16

    What a celebration Harry!

  • Comment posted by asdfghjklzxcvbnm, today at 22:14

    30% possession
    2 goals clear
    never in doubt
    Vintage Nathan Jones away performance

  • Comment posted by WinLoseDrawOrGetRobbed, today at 22:13

    Good result for Luton... This club at one point was at the top of tree. No doubt the fans of other clubs will be jealous of Luton.

    And another great result today is debt riddled everton have been fined £300K for there fans behaviour. But the ev lot always tell us its Kopite behaviour. However it's there lot who bring us shame.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 22:55

      Dave replied:
      No doubt fans of other clubs will be jealous of Luton? One of the stranger comments today.

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 22:13

    Hard luck dull from a leeds fan

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 22:12

    Hatters heading for top 10 end of season on a small budget.

    Probably the best run club in the division.

    • Reply posted by Andy C, today at 22:29

      Andy C replied:
      Can't agree with that.

      It's not "probably the best run club in the division" it's "definitely the best run club in the division"

  • Comment posted by eastlangtonfox, today at 22:12

    We, Leicester City, played at Hull in the summer. We won 4-0, a very one sided game and we played a lot of different players. I thought Hull were poor that night, which considering how bad we have been this season doesn’t say much for them.

