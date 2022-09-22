Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A4
PolandPoland0NetherlandsNetherlands2

Poland 0-2 Netherlands: Louis van Gaal's side close to Nations League finals

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Steven Bergwijn celebrates with Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk
The Netherlands only require one point in their final group match to qualify for the finals

The Netherlands remain in control of Nations League Group A4 after defeating Poland in their penultimate match.

Cody Gakpo met Denzel Dumfries' low ball into the box to put the visitors ahead after 13 minutes in Warsaw.

Steven Bergwijn secured victory for Louis van Gaal's unbeaten side with a curling finish on the hour mark.

The Netherlands must avoid defeat against second-placed Belgium in their final fixture to qualify for next summer's Nations League finals.

Belgium remain three points behind the Netherlands after they beat Wales 2-1 on Thursday to maintain their hopes of topping the group.

Van Gaal's side have won four of their five group games and defeated Belgium 4-1 when the sides met in June.

Wales must beat Poland in Cardiff on Sunday to stay in the top flight of the Nations League.

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1SzczesnyBooked at 85mins
  • 5Bednarek
  • 15Glik
  • 3Kiwior
  • 17FrankowskiSubstituted forBereszynskiat 79'minutes
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 8LinettySubstituted forMilikat 45'minutes
  • 21ZalewskiSubstituted forSkórasat 79'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forLegowskiat 86'minutes
  • 19SzymanskiSubstituted forKlichat 70'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Gumny
  • 4Skóras
  • 6Wieteska
  • 7Milik
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Legowski
  • 14Klich
  • 16Swiderski
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 22Dragowski
  • 23Piatek

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pasveer
  • 2Timber
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5AkéBooked at 32mins
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20KoopmeinersSubstituted forBerghuisat 6'minutesSubstituted forTaylorat 75'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forde Roonat 45'minutes
  • 17Blind
  • 8GakpoBooked at 61mins
  • 7BergwijnSubstituted forWeghorstat 75'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 10DepaySubstituted forJanssenat 52'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 3de Ligt
  • 6de Vrij
  • 9Janssen
  • 11Berghuis
  • 12Rensch
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Malacia
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Weghorst
  • 23Flekken
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home21
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 0, Netherlands 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 0, Netherlands 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).

  4. Post update

    Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Legowski (Poland).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Taylor (Netherlands).

  10. Post update

    Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Legowski (Poland).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Mateusz Legowski replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  16. Booking

    Wojciech Szczesny (Poland) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Booking

    Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Netherlands).

  19. Post update

    Wojciech Szczesny (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (Netherlands).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 22nd September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019459
2Ukraine42115417
3R. of Ireland41124314
4Armenia410329-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42117347
2Germany41308536
3Italy412157-25
4England402216-52

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze42206428
2Montenegro42116337
3Finland41125504
4Romania410316-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Northern Ireland402246-22
4Cyprus402227-52

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport