France v Austria

Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Line-ups
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Maignan
- 5KoundéSubstituted forSalibaat 23'minutes
- 4Varane
- 18Badiashile
- 15Clauss
- 8Tchouaméni
- 19Fofana
- 21Mendy
- 7Griezmann
- 9Giroud
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Lafont
- 2Pavard
- 3Saliba
- 6Camavinga
- 11Dembélé
- 12Nkunku
- 13Upamecano
- 14Guendouzi
- 17Veretout
- 20Kolo Muani
- 22Truffert
- 23Areola
Austria
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Pentz
- 16Trimmel
- 15Lienhart
- 8Alaba
- 17Wöber
- 10Weimann
- 4Schlager
- 6Seiwald
- 9Sabitzer
- 7Arnautovic
- 18Onisiwo
Substitutes
- 1Lindner
- 3Friedl
- 5Posch
- 11Gregoritsch
- 13Schlager
- 14Ljubicic
- 19Baumgartner
- 20Schmid
- 21Lainer
- 22Cham
- 23Trauner
- Referee:
- Andreas Ekberg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher Trimmel (Austria).
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.
Substitution
Substitution, France. William Saliba replaces Jules Koundé because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Clauss.
Corner, France. Conceded by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Clauss (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, France. Conceded by Xaver Schlager.
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Clauss (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philipp Lienhart (Austria).
Benoît Badiashile (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).