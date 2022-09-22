Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A1
FranceFrance0AustriaAustria0

France v Austria

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 16Maignan
  • 5KoundéSubstituted forSalibaat 23'minutes
  • 4Varane
  • 18Badiashile
  • 15Clauss
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 19Fofana
  • 21Mendy
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Lafont
  • 2Pavard
  • 3Saliba
  • 6Camavinga
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Nkunku
  • 13Upamecano
  • 14Guendouzi
  • 17Veretout
  • 20Kolo Muani
  • 22Truffert
  • 23Areola

Austria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Pentz
  • 16Trimmel
  • 15Lienhart
  • 8Alaba
  • 17Wöber
  • 10Weimann
  • 4Schlager
  • 6Seiwald
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 7Arnautovic
  • 18Onisiwo

Substitutes

  • 1Lindner
  • 3Friedl
  • 5Posch
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 13Schlager
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 19Baumgartner
  • 20Schmid
  • 21Lainer
  • 22Cham
  • 23Trauner
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

  2. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Trimmel (Austria).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, France. William Saliba replaces Jules Koundé because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Clauss.

  7. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by David Alaba.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Clauss (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Xaver Schlager.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Clauss (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Philipp Lienhart (Austria).

  17. Post update

    Benoît Badiashile (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

  19. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Xaver Schlager (Austria).

Top Stories