This week's debate points:

No Manchester United player would get into a combined best Manchester XI since Sir Alex Ferguson left

Who would a top player rather sign for right now out of Arsenal and Tottenham?

Are Leicester City or Nottingham Forest more likely to stay up?

Brighton's midfield is better than Liverpool's

West Ham will finish above Wolves again this season

No Man Utd player would get into a combined best Manchester XI from the past nine years

Man City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

Despite wanting to be as cutting as can be when talking about the red side of Manchester in terms of combined XIs, it would be a little disingenuous of me to suggest that not one single player in nine years of football would make it in.

Wayne Rooney, Robin Van Persie and Michael Carrick stand out, while Daley Blind would be as likely as any due to his technical ability and our patchy left-back situation. There are players who at their greatest capabilities would, like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Victor Valdes, but not the United version of them.

Of the current squad, peak Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane would get in but not this version of themselves. Over the years there have been a couple who on ability may well have got in that coincided with City players not quite up to it in certain positions, but the list is short.

Man Utd: Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV external-link

I can't blame fans of other clubs for revelling in how bad our downfall has been after we feasted on Premier League titles for two decades, and this conversation epitomises that.

No United player gets into a Manchester XI from the past nine years? That period (conveniently!) starts the season after we last won the title with one of the best ever Premier League strikers in Robin van Persie. There's a fair debate to be had between Van Persie and Sergio Aguero.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he'd be the first name on the teamsheet if we're simply looking at an overall best XI rather than what he's done since his return.

United have been a joke for the best part of a decade - absolutely. But we're heading in the right direction now. Ask this question again in two seasons and the answer is likely to be very different.

Arsenal or Tottenham? Who would a top player rather sign for right now?

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV external-link

Why would a top player sign for Tottenham? They want to go to top clubs that can win trophies - and Tottenham don't appear to be a club that can do that.

Their main man, Harry Kane, wants to leave every transfer window, presumably to win trophies. They do have a good manager in Antonio Conte who would perhaps be the main attraction for top players.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are capable of winning league titles, of an 'Invincible' season, and have accumulated a record number of FA Cups.

We have a young, vibrant squad with a fantastic manager in Mikel Arteta. He's building a team for an exciting future.

Arsenal are a big club that big players want to play for. North London is red!

Tottenham: Anna Howells, Spurs XY external-link

I actually think this is a no-brainer.

What would a top player look for? As often seen during transfer windows, top players want to play in the top European competition - the Champions League - where Spurs are competing.

A top player would want to play for a top manager with the chance to win trophies. Spurs boss Antonio Conte has won nine trophies, including five league titles.

A top player would want to play with other top players. At Tottenham, we have a World Cup-winning goalkeeper, the Asian player of the year, the goalscoring England captain, and Brazil's centre-forward.

A top player would also look at his working conditions. At Spurs, we have a state-of-the-art training ground used by international teams, as well as the best football stadium in Europe, if not the world.

Spurs tick all the boxes.

Are Leicester City or Nottingham Forest more likely to stay up?

Leicester: Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

We have a better chance of staying up, but only if Brendan Rodgers goes. The players have clearly downed tools and don't want to play under him any longer.

It's very toxic at the moment being a Leicester fan. We know Rodgers can show us his quality, he's won two trophies and got to a European semi-final mostly with this squad of players but he doesn't look up to it any more.

As for Forest, they have just signed over 20 players who all have different styles. They've also been very good at dropping points this season. Then again so have we.

At this rate, both East Midlands clubs look like they're going down, so it's a scrap of a match. Our problems though come from management unlike Forest who don't have a squad but a team of individuals.

Nottingham Forest: Ben Dore, Dore on Tour external-link

I think the answer lies in which chairman keeps his nerve longer and backs the manager.

Both are under pressure for failing to deliver results this campaign. The Foxes have expectations, they were Premier League champions and in Europe not so long ago; and Forest fans will always expect, especially after the miracle Steve Cooper achieved last season.

My prediction, both teams stay up, but at least one of them will change manager. Whoever loses on Monday will lose their job but Rodgers is more in trouble than Cooper because of expectations at the start of the season.

The Premier League is tough and the league table doesn't lie but I don't think Cooper should get sacked. He needs more time after the overhaul of players in the summer.

Despite the position we are in, I believe we can stay up with the players we have.

Brighton's midfield is better than Liverpool's

Liverpool: Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap external-link

While Graham Potter had Brighton's midfield running like a well-oiled machine, you'd do well to argue the individual talent is better than what Liverpool have. The Seagulls have managed to find success with players on the cusp of becoming stars, while the Reds boast a wealth of players who have already proven themselves to be stars at the highest level of the game.

I've no doubt that a few of Brighton's midfield players will continue on an upward trajectory, but it's players like Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara they will be aspiring to match in terms of ability, and players like James Milner and Jordan Henderson that they'll want to be mentioned alongside when it comes to longevity and impact.

I do like the look of that Adam Lallana, though. Somebody should take a chance on him.

Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

Brighton's midfield is better than Liverpool's. We only have to look at the results in recent seasons and Jurgen Klopp has never underestimated Brighton.

Now we have a new manager but I think the play will be similar to what Graham Potter delivered. Our midfield has become stronger, more confident and packs punch in all areas.

Solly March, Enock Mwepu, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Jeremy Sarmiento, Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo and recently Billy Gilmour - all of them look dominating and some have been able to play internationally, not bad for a south coast team!

Our midfielders are the most dominant players on the pitch, and have the ability to swap sides and confuse the opposition. Away to Liverpool will be a great test for our new manager and his style of play.

West Ham will finish above Wolves again this season

West Ham: Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

As much as I want to say West Ham will finish above Wolves, current form suggests the opposite.

A completely new team, the Hammers are struggling to find their form, and the fusion of new players into the squad hasn't been as smooth as we'd have wished. But... we do have some great players. With luck, a good run of form is coming our way.

Wolves are a team we could beat this week - we have a much stronger team. But I'm sure they will carry a degree of confidence after reviewing West Ham's last couple of Premier League displays.

Gianluca Scamacca needs a big performance, he's proved in Europe and at his former club that he can score goals - something we have lacked this season.

Honestly, as a realist, I do not think we will finish higher than Wolves. As a lifelong West Ham fan, I hope that we do.

Wolves: Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Yeah, probably! It's difficult for Wolves fans to argue anything differently on current form, with only two wins in 17 and just 0.43 goals per game this season.

As much as it disappoints me, Wolves are really struggling at the minute and it's hard to see where the next goal is coming from, let alone worrying about finishing above West Ham.

We have skilful, technically brilliant players but that all means nothing without scoring goals. Wolves currently have no striking options - Raul Jimenez is injured, Sasa Kalajdzic is out for the season and emergency measure Diego Costa is not yet match fit.

Wolves need to pick up points soon or we will be worrying about a relegation scrap. Maybe it will click against West Ham this weekend and we will be saying "you know what, Wolves will finish above West Ham!'

