Under-21 Friendly
Italy U21Italy U210England U21England U212

Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster scores early double in friendly win

Rhian Brewster celebrates
Rhian Brewster has scored three goals in 17 appearances for England's U21s

Rhian Brewster scored twice inside the opening five minutes as England Under-21s defeated Italy in a friendly in Pescara.

Brewster, 22, placed a third-minute penalty into the bottom corner after Edoardo Bove fouled Conor Gallagher.

The Sheffield United forward doubled the lead with a delicate chipped finish following Angel Gomes' through ball.

Italy finished the match with 10 men as captain Nicolo Rovella was sent off after receiving a late second booking.

England went close to extending their advantage but Chelsea midfielder Gallagher was denied by a last-ditch block from Caleb Okoli, while defender Levi Colwill hit the post with a header from a corner in first-half injury time.

Lee Carsley's side, who secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship, will next play Germany in a friendly at Bramall Lane on Tuesday at 19:45 BST.

Line-ups

Italy U21

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Plizzari
  • 15Okoli
  • 4Scalvini
  • 14VitiSubstituted forCittadiniat 45'minutes
  • 16CambiasoSubstituted forBellanovaat 68'minutes
  • 8BoveSubstituted forFagioliat 45'minutes
  • 10RovellaBooked at 86mins
  • 18MirettiSubstituted forVignatoat 68'minutes
  • 13ParisiSubstituted forUdogieat 45'minutes
  • 23CambiaghiSubstituted forEspositoat 45'minutes
  • 11PellegriSubstituted forColomboat 28'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bellanova
  • 3Udogie
  • 5Pirola
  • 6Canestrelli
  • 7Colombo
  • 9Moro
  • 12Caprile
  • 17Ranocchia
  • 19Esposito
  • 20Vignato
  • 21Sorrentino
  • 22Turati
  • 24Fagioli
  • 25Cittadini
  • 26Ruggeri

England U21

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Harwood-BellisSubstituted forMbeteat 90+3'minutes
  • 4ColwillSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
  • 12SpenceSubstituted forAaronsat 71'minutes
  • 20GomesBooked at 17minsSubstituted forDoyleat 71'minutes
  • 6SkippBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGarnerat 71'minutes
  • 3R SessegnonSubstituted forGordonat 71'minutes
  • 23PalmerSubstituted forElliottat 72'minutes
  • 7BrewsterBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBalogunat 72'minutes
  • 10GallagherSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 9Balogun
  • 11Gordon
  • 13Griffiths
  • 14Garner
  • 16Mbete
  • 17Thomas
  • 18Doyle
  • 19Elliott
  • 21McAtee
  • 22Trafford
  • 24Morton
Referee:
Alessandro Dudic

Match Stats

Home TeamItaly U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away25

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy U21 0, England U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy U21 0, England U21 2.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Luke Mbete replaces Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Max Aarons.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Folarin Balogun (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  6. Post update

    Salvatore Esposito (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Doyle (England U21).

  8. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Caleb Okoli.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Fagioli (Italy U21).

  11. Post update

    Tommy Doyle (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21) for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21).

  14. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Colombo (Italy U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Raoul Bellanova with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by James Garner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Giorgio Cittadini (Italy U21).

  20. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

