Match ends, Italy U21 0, England U21 2.
Rhian Brewster scored twice inside the opening five minutes as England Under-21s defeated Italy in a friendly in Pescara.
Brewster, 22, placed a third-minute penalty into the bottom corner after Edoardo Bove fouled Conor Gallagher.
The Sheffield United forward doubled the lead with a delicate chipped finish following Angel Gomes' through ball.
Italy finished the match with 10 men as captain Nicolo Rovella was sent off after receiving a late second booking.
England went close to extending their advantage but Chelsea midfielder Gallagher was denied by a last-ditch block from Caleb Okoli, while defender Levi Colwill hit the post with a header from a corner in first-half injury time.
Lee Carsley's side, who secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship, will next play Germany in a friendly at Bramall Lane on Tuesday at 19:45 BST.
Line-ups
Italy U21
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Plizzari
- 15Okoli
- 4Scalvini
- 14VitiSubstituted forCittadiniat 45'minutes
- 16CambiasoSubstituted forBellanovaat 68'minutes
- 8BoveSubstituted forFagioliat 45'minutes
- 10RovellaBooked at 86mins
- 18MirettiSubstituted forVignatoat 68'minutes
- 13ParisiSubstituted forUdogieat 45'minutes
- 23CambiaghiSubstituted forEspositoat 45'minutes
- 11PellegriSubstituted forColomboat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellanova
- 3Udogie
- 5Pirola
- 6Canestrelli
- 7Colombo
- 9Moro
- 12Caprile
- 17Ranocchia
- 19Esposito
- 20Vignato
- 21Sorrentino
- 22Turati
- 24Fagioli
- 25Cittadini
- 26Ruggeri
England U21
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Bursik
- 15Cresswell
- 5Harwood-BellisSubstituted forMbeteat 90+3'minutes
- 4ColwillSubstituted forThomasat 71'minutes
- 12SpenceSubstituted forAaronsat 71'minutes
- 20GomesBooked at 17minsSubstituted forDoyleat 71'minutes
- 6SkippBooked at 69minsSubstituted forGarnerat 71'minutes
- 3R SessegnonSubstituted forGordonat 71'minutes
- 23PalmerSubstituted forElliottat 72'minutes
- 7BrewsterBooked at 14minsSubstituted forBalogunat 72'minutes
- 10GallagherSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 8J Ramsey
- 9Balogun
- 11Gordon
- 13Griffiths
- 14Garner
- 16Mbete
- 17Thomas
- 18Doyle
- 19Elliott
- 21McAtee
- 22Trafford
- 24Morton
- Referee:
- Alessandro Dudic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away25
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy U21 0, England U21 2.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Luke Mbete replaces Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Post update
Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by Max Aarons.
Post update
Attempt saved. Folarin Balogun (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Salvatore Esposito (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Doyle (England U21).
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Caleb Okoli.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Fagioli (Italy U21).
Post update
Tommy Doyle (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21).
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Colombo (Italy U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Raoul Bellanova with a cross.
Post update
Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).
Post update
Corner, Italy U21. Conceded by James Garner.
Post update
Foul by Giorgio Cittadini (Italy U21).
Post update
Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.