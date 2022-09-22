Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Uncapped Josh Doig has been playing as a left wing-back for Hellas Verona in Serie A

Josh Doig and Declan Gallagher have been added to the Scotland squad for the remaining Nations League matches at home to the Republic of Ireland and away to Ukraine.

Uncapped left-back Doig, 20, and St Mirren centre-half Gallagher, 31, have been called up following injuries to Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.

Patterson was injured in the first half of the win against Ukraine at Hampden.

The victory leaves Scotland on top of Group B1 by two points from Ukraine.

Two draws would be enough to seal promotion to the A division and a place among the second seeds for next month's Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

Doig, who left Hibernian for Italian side Hellas Verona this summer, played the full 90 minutes for Scotland under-21s in a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon.

Former Motherwell and Aberdeen defender Gallagher won the last of his nine caps in June 2021.

Scotland are without captain Andy Robertson, while defenders Liam Cooper and Grant Hanley are also missing with injuries, along with forward Jacob Brown and goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

Robby McCrorie had been a replacement for his Rangers colleague McLaughlin before the win against Ukraine.