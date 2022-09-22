Liverpool's Doak scores as Scotland U21s defeat NI

Last updated on .From the section International

Ben Doak (right) is congratulated after netting Scotland's second goal in Thursday's game

Liverpool teenager Ben Doak scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in a Belfast friendly on Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Doak, who joined the Anfield club from Celtic in July, provided a composed finish after bursting clear to make it 2-0.

Kieron Bowie headed the Scots in front and Josh Mulligan netted from a rebound for the third.

Chris McKee pulled one back with his first goal for the NI U21s.

Northern Ireland enjoyed plenty of possession but Scotland were the more clinical side at Blanchflower Stadium.

Dale Taylor wasted a good chance for the hosts as the Nottingham Forest striker lifted the ball over keeper Cieran Slicker, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by an alert Conor McAvoy.

Scotland's Adam Montgomery and NI striker Chris McKee vie for the ball at Blanchflower Stadium

Bowie broke the deadlock on 35 minutes with a powerful header past keeper Dermot Mee from a free-kick.

Doak, who made two senior appearances for Celtic, was introduced midway through the first half and he doubled the lead three minutes later, tucking his shot inside the near post after latching on to Matthew Craig's through ball.

Charlie Allen and Trai Hume went close for Northern Ireland early in the second half but Scotland were to add a third after 56 minutes.

Tommy Conway saw his low strike hit the inside of a post and Mulligan was perfectly placed to slam home the rebound.

Two substitutes combined for Northern Ireland's only goal with 17 minutes left with McKee guiding the ball in off the bar from Ross McCausland's cross.

Adam Devine cleared McCausland's shot off the line in the dying seconds as Northern Ireland pressed in vain for a second goal.

The sides will meet in a return friendly on Sunday at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley.