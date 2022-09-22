Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock investigate alleged use of sectarian language
Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a social media video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language.
The 35-year-old is currently away on duty with Northern Ireland.
Kilmarnock say they are aware of footage "which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature".
"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable."