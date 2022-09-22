Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Lafferty returned for a second spell at Rugby Park in January

Kilmarnock have launched an investigation after a social media video appeared to show striker Kyle Lafferty using sectarian language.

The 35-year-old is currently away on duty with Northern Ireland.

Kilmarnock say they are aware of footage "which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature".

"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable."