Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin is facing a Scottish FA hearing on 6 October after the Aberdeen manager accused Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous of "blatant cheating".

Porteous won a penalty that led to Aberdeen defender Liam Scales being sent off in Hibs' 3-1 top-flight win at Easter Road on Saturday.

Goodwin has been accused of breaching a rule that forbids comments of a discriminatory or offensive nature.

He has also been accused of not acting in the best interests of football.

Goodwin claimed that Porteous, currently with the Scotland international squad, had pulled Irishman Scales as they tangled at a corner and then gone down looking for a spot-kick with the visitors leading 1-0.

Speaking after the game, Goodwin said: "I don't know how many times the boy Porteous can get away with that kind of stuff.

"We're telling our players in midweek to be careful with him in the box, be careful with him at set-plays and don't touch him as he will go over.

"I actually had a laugh and a joke with the referee prior to the game to make him aware of it. Unfortunately, just before half-time, he was sucked in hook, line and sinker.

"We showed our players a number of instances when Porteous has won penalties like that in the past. People will say he's good at it and he's clever, but it's blatant cheating as far as I'm concerned and it's cost my team points.

"I told Porteous to his face after the game what I thought of him. I don't care what he reads in the paper on Sunday and Monday. He knows. He's laughing about it. He celebrates winning penalty kicks like he's scored a goal."