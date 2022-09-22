Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rose won gold with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics

Reading striker Deanne Rose is set for a period on the sidelines after rupturing her Achilles in their opening Women's Super League game on Saturday.

The Canada international, 23, was forced off 25 minutes into the 4-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Rose made 21 WSL appearances for the Royals last season, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

"I really don't have many words to describe the disappointment that I'm feeling," Rose said.

"It has meant a lot to see all of your messages of support, loving prayers and positivity as I now begin my road to returning."

The club have not issued a timescale for Rose's recovery.

A statement by Reading added: "As Deanne now begins her recovery process, the club would like to wish her the speediest of recoveries and we'll be supporting her every step of the way."