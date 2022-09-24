Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Republic of Ireland Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 24 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer from 22:50

The message has been sent loud and clear to Scotland manager Steve Clarke. If it's not broke, don't fix it.

BBC Sport readers have delivered their Scotland line-up for the crucial Nations League Group B1 match at home to Republic of Ireland on Saturday night.

First up, a 4-2-3-1 formation just edged out 4-3-3, with Craig Gordon again almost the unanimous choice as goalkeeper.

The defence that served Scotland so well against Ukraine is the fans' choice again, with Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney occupying both full-back positions, and Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna at centre-half. Nathan Patterson of course began the Ukraine game but suffered an injury and misses out this time.

Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor again get the nod in the engine room, while Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn and Ryan Christie provide the attacking options in midfield.

Lyndon Dykes scored twice from the bench on Wednesday against Ukraine, but the favoured option up front is to keep him as a super-sub, with Che Adams leading the line.