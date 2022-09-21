Scotland 'wanted to show what they were about'

"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke.

The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners.

Scotland now lead their group with two games remaining and head coach Clarke said his players "wanted to show everybody what they were about" after the World Cup play-off loss to Ukraine.

"I think everyone forgets just how disappointed the players were," he added of June's semi-final defeat at Hampden.

"The performance was really good. When you're watching, you know you're creating chances, you're waiting - actually expecting - one of them to go in. You trust the players to get the goal and that's what happened."

The Scots now host Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Sunday - looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat in Dublin in June - before travelling to Poland to face Ukraine on Tuesday.

Two draws would guarantee Scotland win the group, given they would hold a better head-to-head record than the Ukrainians, while a win over the Irish would be sufficient if Ukraine cannot beat Armenia.

"Without being disrespectful, I'd rather play San Marino," Clarke said of Ireland.

"We've responded tonight but we have to respond again on Saturday. We want to be in a position going to Poland to play Ukraine in the last game where we have a realistic chance of being top of the section."