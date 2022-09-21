Houghton is back playing for Manchester City after her injury

Steph Houghton says she is "not ready to close the chapter" on playing for England again after missing out on selection for Euro 2022.

The Manchester City defender, who captained England for eight years, was left out of Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squad which triumphed on home soil.

Houghton, 34, tore her Achilles in September 2021 and later had surgery.

Writing for the Players' Tribune, external-link she said: "I really don't want to end my England career with an injury."

Since the European Championship win in July, former team-mates Jill Scott and Ellen White have retired.

"I know Jill and Ellen have gone out on a high and it was the right moment for them, but I'm just not ready to close that chapter yet," added Houghton, who has 121 caps for England.

"That said, I know I've got to be realistic, and there will be conversations with Sarina over the next few months."

She added: "Right now, I'm in a good place again. You know when you have that buzz in your step? Honestly, I just feel happy.

"I haven't missed a training session, I've played every preseason game, and I feel strong again."

'Euros was difficult to watch'

England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in front of a tournament-record crowd at Wembley to win their first ever major title in women's football.

For Houghton, who captained England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, it was a "bittersweet" moment.

"Of course I watched the final - I couldn't miss it. But to be totally honest, throughout the Euros, I found it difficult to watch the games," she said.

"I was so desperate to be there that when I wasn't selected, I wasn't sure how good it was for me mentally to watch the tournament. I was so frustrated because I felt like I had so little closure. The whole thing just felt strange.

"I texted all of the girls before the tournament and before every game. I'd always do that! If I'm not there - whether I'm captain or not - I want them to win so much. I know how hard everyone worked for that moment. But, when you're not there, I can't lie, it's always going to be bittersweet.

"But watching the final I realised it hadn't changed how I felt about any of the girls or how I feel about England. It's so amazing for them and for the women's game."