Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cannavaro lifted the World Cup in 2006 as Italy captain

World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has taken his first managerial job in Europe with Serie B side Benevento.

Cannavaro, who was captain of the victorious Italy side in 2006, retired from playing in 2011 and went into coaching in Asia.

He managed clubs in China and Saudi Arabia, and spent six weeks as manager of the Chinese national team in 2019.

The 49-year-old returns to Italian football for the first time since leaving Juventus in 2010.

Cannavaro's last managerial role was as head coach of Guangzhou FC. He left the two-time Asian champions in October 2021.

Benevento, who were relegated from Serie A in 2020-21, are 13th in the Italian second tier, with seven points from their first six matches.

Cannavaro was one of the finest centre-backs of his generation, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2006 and playing for the likes of Parma, Juventus, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.