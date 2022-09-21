Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Long-serving Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is set to leave the club after agreeing to take over at Derby County.

Final details are still to be completed but it is understood Warne will depart after almost six years in charge.

The 49-year-old has led the Millers to three promotions to, and three relegations from, the Championship since taking over in November 2016.

Warne, who also had two spells with the club as a player, will replace interim manager Liam Rosenior at Derby.

Rosenior was relieved of his duties earlier on Wednesday after being given the job on a temporary basis following Wayne Rooney's decision to quit after the Rams' relegation to League One.

Rotherham have made a strong start to the Championship season, sitting in eighth place with 14 points from their first nine matches.

Warne, was the sixth longest-serving manager in the EFL, having taken over at the New York Stadium following Kenny Jackett's brief spell in charge.

Previously the club's fitness coach, Warne was unable to keep them up in the second tier that season but won promotion straight back to the second tier through the play-offs.

They were again relegated the following season before being promoted in second place in 2019-20 when the League One season was curtailed and decided on a points per game basis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A draw at Cardiff on the final day of the 2020-21 season again condemned them to relegation but, once again, Warne led them straight back up in second place.