Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Liam Gordon spent two seasons with Bolton Wanderers before joining Walsall in the summer on a free transfer

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn says he is "so pleased" to see Liam Gordon fit again after revealing there were fears the defender may have had to have his foot amputated following an injury.

Gordon made his belated debut for the Saddlers from the bench in Tuesday's Papa Johns Trophy defeat at Cheltenham.

The 23-year-old suffered a foot injury during training in early July, having joined from Bolton in May.

"He's had a disaster of a time," Flynn told BBC Radio WM.

"We've got to build him up slowly - get his fitness back up, but he's had a good 27 minutes [against Cheltenham]."

Guyana international Gordon was Flynn's first signing of the summer but suffered what the Walsall boss described as a "bizarre" injury during training, when he fell over and damaged a muscle around his foot.

The injury required surgery and Flynn said that was a very worrying time.

"When he collapsed [on the pitch] I remember thinking 'something bad could happen here' - it's been a long road back for him.

"We thought he was going to have to retire, then there was talk of him losing his foot.

"I'm so pleased for him - when you're going through a tough patch you can come through it, and Liam did."

Flynn added that Gordon's strength and resilience is "resonating" with the squad at the moment as they look to turn their form around, after seeing their winless run extend to 10 games after their 2-1 defeat at Whaddon Road.