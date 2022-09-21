Charlie Adam (centre) helped West Ham United manager David Moyes during pre-season

Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced he has retired as a player, saying: "It's not been a bad ride."

The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Now he says it is "time for me to move into coaching".

"Something I feel incredibly passionate about and have been enjoying for the last few months," Adam states.

Adam was spotted helping West Ham United manager David Moyes during their pre-season training at St Andrews - and more recently with Burnley's under-23 set-up - as he worked towards completing his coaching badges.

In a social media statement, Adam thanks fans of Rangers, Ross County, St Mirren, Blackpool, Liverpool, Stoke City, Reading and Dundee for their backing during his time as a player and says: "Hopefully I've gave you all some memorable moments along the way.

"I've been lucky enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world, from Champions League nights at Ibrox for Rangers, winning promotion into the Premier League as Blackpool captain, pulling on the famous Liverpool shirt and scoring in front of the Kop, eight incredible seasons at Stoke City to guiding my boyhood club to promotion and playing 25 times for Scotland."