Kurtis Guthrie has made more than 250 appearances as a professional in England

You could describe Kurtis Guthrie as a journeyman footballer - but the much-travelled striker says his longest journey may well have saved his career.

Guthrie has played for nine clubs in the English Football League and upper levels of the non-league pyramid, but the 29-year-old, who grew up in Jersey, says a move to Indian second-tier side Roundglass Punjab re-ignited his love for the game.

He has since returned to British shores and recently joined Scottish top-flight club Livingston on a two-year deal.

"I just embedded myself within the experience and that relit a fire in my belly. Learning different cultures, different styles, all of that sort of stuff," Guthrie told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Coming up against completely different people reinvigorated me to say 'I'm here now, I want to make a mark here'.

"Fortunately, I scored 13 goals in 18 games, got a few assists, I think there was a goal contribution every game. 18 games is only a short season, but I felt like it just made me love the game again and that's what I needed."

Guthrie 'considered' retirement

Guthrie's last goal on British soil came for Port Vale in a 2-0 win at Harrogate Town in April 2021

Guthrie - the younger brother of former England netball captain Serena - left Jersey as a teenager to join Accrington and went on to have spells at non-league sides Southport, Bath City and Welling before helping Forest Green reach the 2016 National League promotion final where they lost to Grimsby Town.

That spell in Gloucestershire led to a return to the EFL for a two-year stint at Colchester United and 18 months at Stevenage followed. He then spent a year at Bradford City and six months at Port Vale before he was released in the summer of 2021.

It was that summer that Guthrie first considered whether or not he had a future in the game - or it was time to hang up his boots.

"I remember going back home that summer with my old man," he said.

"My dad wanted me to come in with him in his business as a painter and decorator. Whenever I go back, I always work with my dad, I have done since I've left home, I do two weeks through the summer, just a bit of quality time.

"I spoke with my dad about it and he said 'listen, if you're not enjoying it any more, don't do it'.

"You miss out on an awful lot, just the little things, especially in England like you don't have any Christmases, your family's away so you don't spend any time with them.

"It was something that I really did consider and, if it wasn't for something that really whet my chops in terms of having that appetite to go there, there is a chance I probably would have hung them up if I'm honest with you."

'I know exactly what I'm capable of'

Kurtis Guthrie has agreed a two-year deal at Livingston, with the club having the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months

Guthrie has played twice as a substitute in the Scottish Premiership since joining Livingston and says he is ready for a new challenge in a new league.

"I feel better now than I probably did five or six years ago - I've got that game experience under my belt," he added.

"It took a long time for me to get used to being a professional and what that really meant, the understanding of yourself.

"I think going to India's probably helped me in terms of knowing I can go anywhere and fit in, I can embed myself within whatever programme is there at the time and I back myself to do well.

"I know exactly what I'm capable of, I just feel more comfortable now, even going into games I know what my routine is to get the best out of me whether I'm starting or coming off the bench.

"Whether big crowds or small crowds, I've played in front of them all, so it was never a daunting thing to take on this challenge and it's something I'm just going to try and relish."