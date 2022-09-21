The late Queen was patron of the Scottish Football Association

Nations League Group B1: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:40

Scottish Football Supporters Association chairman Andy Smith expects the Tartan Army's "broad church" to be respectful during a minute's applause to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Scottish FA, of whom the Queen was patron, will hold the tribute ahead of kick-off as Scotland host Ukraine on Wednesday in the Nations League.

Such tributes were disrupted at some Scottish games over the weekend.

"We are not going to be sour-faced and have negative banners," Smith said.

"The Tartan Army is a broad church and applause might be a good way of mourning for some people but not for others - and social media was alight last night - but I would applaud our team for a minute before any match."

Some had suggested that it was not appropriate given Ukraine, whose team were given a similar tribute when they played a World Cup play-off against Scotland at Hampden in June, is still in midst of an invasion by Russia.

"There's no doubt that that's a very fair argument," Smith told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland. "But you can turn it around and say we are also applauding the athletes from Ukraine for coming to Scotland, like we did last time."

On Saturday, some Dundee United fans interrupted a minute's silence at Ibrox with jeers and derogatory chants, there were similar issues during an applause before Hibernian's meeting with Aberdeen, while some Celtic fans chanted and held up derogatory banners during Sunday's game against St Mirren.

It led Scotland head coach Steve Clarke to hope "it is a respectful moment" before his side's group game with Ukraine.

Supporters chief Smith added: "It's not been good and it's been exaggerated - it's been a minority of fans from mostly one club. It's part of the polarisation we have in our game.

"It's short-sighted, it's selfish and I actually think the club should be doing more about it."

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein understands that some may disagree with the Hampden tribute given the period of national mourning has passed and wish to disrupt it.

However, he told BBC Radio 4 that fans should realise that members of the Royal Family have all lost a relative and "hopefully the respect required in times like these will be in evidence tonight".