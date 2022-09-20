Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Kiernan was injured in Liverpool's Women's Super League opener on Sunday

Liverpool striker Leanne Kiernan is set to miss several months after suffering an ankle injury against Chelsea.

The Republic of Ireland international, 23, came off in the second half of Sunday's Women's Super League opener.

A scan has revealed the Reds' top scorer last season may require surgery.

"It's really disappointing for Leanne and the rest of the squad because she had a terrific pre-season and has been in great shape," Liverpool manager Matt Beard said.

"But these things happen in football, we have a squad to deal with these things and excellent medical staff to get Leanne back in great shape when she's ready."

Kiernan joined Liverpool from West Ham last summer and went on to score 13 goals as Liverpool were promoted as champions of the FA Women's Championship.

"Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot," Kiernan said. "I'm looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can."