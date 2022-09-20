Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson, most recently manager of Western Sydney Wanderers, has been interviewed for the Dundee United head coach job along with former Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson and current caretaker Liam Fox. (Football Scotland) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in Glasgow with Celtic and is not considering walking away from the Scottish champions after speculation linked the Australian with top-flight clubs in England, the latest being Leicester City. (Daily Record) external-link

Maccabi Tel Aviv head coach Vladimir Ivic has told Sport5 that the Israeli club are in no rush to sell Oscar Gloukh, who is on a list of Celtic's January transfer targets and who has also been linked with Marseille and Zenit Saint-Petersburg. Despite owner Mitchell Goldhar admitting the club could sell in January, Ivic says talks are ongoing over a new deal for the 18-year-old midfielder, who is under contract until 2024 and who would not be sold for less than £8.7million. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic winger Liel Abada has left Israeli agent Dudu Dahan to join Hussein Al Gaaod's FSB stable, which also has team-mate Josip Juranovic on its books, the 20-year-old having recently been linked with a move to Crystal Palace. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Josh Doig, who is poised to play for Scotland Under-21s against Northern Ireland, says he is enjoying life with Hellas Verona so much after his summer switch from Hibernian that he could not wait to return to the Serie A club after a recent trip home to Edinburgh. (The Herald) external-link

Striker Mykola Kukharevych, who made his Hibs debut on Saturday only three days after arriving on loan from Troyes, says he still needs "a little bit of time to improve my fitness" but could get game time for Ukraine's under-21s as they face Slovakia in a two-legged play-off to reach Euro 2023. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen have opened up contract talks with Ryan Duncan in a bid to secure the 18-year-old Scotland Under-19 winger, who is contracted until 2024, on a longer-term deal. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who has scored in three successive games, has been named in the Cape Verde squad to face Bahrain on Friday. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former top referee Dermot Gallagher says St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga should have been penalised for a push on centre-half Stephen Welsh as he scored in his side's 2-0 win over Celtic on Sunday and ruled that referee David Dickinson was right to award a penalty to Hibernian and send off Aberdeen defender Liam Scales for a foul on Ryan Porteous on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Steve Conroy and Des Roache, who have both officiated multiple matches in the Scottish league, say Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous fouled Aberdeen counterpart Liam Scales in the lead up to the red card for the visiting defender and penalty in the Edinburgh side's 3-1 win on Saturday. (Get Involved Referee podcast) external-link