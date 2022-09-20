Last updated on .From the section Football

Arthur Melo is on a season-long loan at Liverpool from Juventus

Brazil international Arthur Melo started for Liverpool Under-21s in their Papa Johns Trophy defeat by League Two strugglers Rochdale.

The 26-year-old was subbed off after an hour for 33-year-old player-coach Jay Spearing, before Tahvon Campbell scored a late winner for Dale.

Reds defender Oludare Olufunwa was then shown a second yellow for a foul in the penalty area, but Ian Henderson saw his penalty saved..

The loss means Liverpool have been beaten in both of their games in this year's competition and are out.

Fellow Premier League under-21 sides Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal fell to defeats by Peterborough, Barnsley and Ipswich respectively.

Posh, who had been on a six-game losing run in all competitions, made just three changes from their weekend defeat by Bolton and cruised to a 3-0 win over Spurs.

However, Wolves Under-21s claimed a 2-1 win at League Two Stockport to continue their 100% start in the group stage.

Elsewhere in that group, a hat-trick from Dennis Politic helped Port Vale beat Shrewsbury 4-0, and Vale will join Wolves in the next round.

Stevenage are also through to the second round after they recorded a 3-0 win over Wycombe.

Burton Albion made it two wins from two in their group as they beat League One promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 at Hillsborough.

The Brewers took an early 2-0 lead before the Owls fought back to level, only for a Davis Keillor-Dunn penalty to win it for Burton, who are bottom of the third tier.