Close menu
Women's Champions League Qualifying - 1st Leg
RangersRangers2Benfica WomenBenfica Women3

Rangers 3-2 Benfica: Scottish side's Champions League group hopes on knife edge

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland at Ibrox

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Victoria Esson is adjudged to have carried the ball over the line for Benfica's winner
Rangers goalkeeper Victoria Esson was adjudged to have carried the ball over the line for Benfica's winner

A controversial late own goal condemned Rangers to a Champions League second-round defeat by Benfica and left their group stage hopes on a knife edge.

Two goals from Kayla McCoy looked to have earned the Scottish champions a draw to take to Lisbon.

But Benfica snatched victory when goalkeeper Victoria Esson was adjudged to have narrowly carried the ball over her own line after a wicked deflection.

Ana Vitoria had equalised, then put Benfica ahead in a thrilling game.

The sides will meet again next Wednesday, with Rangers still in the tie despite the late heartbreak.

Ibrox has witnessed its fair share of big European nights in the past. For Rangers Women, it was arguably the biggest tie in their history, and their first ever Champions League match on home soil.

However they looked nervy early on and Benfica, the Portuguese champions, should have led on 19 minutes when an unmarked Marta Cintra side-footed off the near post with the goal at her mercy.

Rangers weathered the storm and struck first when Brogan Hay picked out McCoy, who beat goalkeeper Rute Costa with a downward header at the near post.

And as the hosts' nerves began to erode, Jenny Danielsson should have done better than shoot straight at Costa when left alone outside the box.

But Rangers were caught napping when, from their own drop ball, Benfica stole possession and Vitoria played a one-two before racing into the box and finishing clinically into the far corner.

After the break Benfica again began to show their quality and Vitoria thumped a second goal into the roof of the net in between fine saves from Esson to deny Pauleta twice.

Yet, Rangers found an equaliser just two minutes after falling behind when McCoy raced on to Nicola Docherty's long ball and hammered home a left-foot shot.

Benfica were undeterred and continued to up the tempo, and eventually found a third in bizarre circumstances when Esson had to scramble back to try and stop Lisa Martinez's attempted clearance going in.

Rangers were adamant their goalkeeper had stopped the ball crossing the line, but the assistant referee gave the goal and Benfica saw the game out.

It leaves Rangers with it all to do in Portugal and the deficit could have been greater, but Lucia Alves rattled the crossbar late on as she let fly from 25 yards.

Player of the match - Brogan Hay

Brogan Hay tries to steal possession
Hay showed a touch of class on more than one occasion down the right, and was pivotal in the opening goal.

Rangers up against it, but prove their mettle - analysis

History was going to be made no matter the score. The fact Rangers, as title winners in Scotland, were playing a Champions League tie at Ibrox is a measure of both their progress and that of women's football in Scotland.

But the bar keeps going higher, and now Rangers have given themselves a chance of mixing it with Europe's elite in the group stages.

At times Benfica, who reached the group stage for the first time last season, looked a quality outfit, passed the ball extremely well, and definitely created the better chances.

It showed the task awaiting Rangers in the second leg is huge, but they were clinical when they got their opportunities and showed they have the players to compete at this level.

What's next?

Rangers host Motherwell in the Scottish Women's Premier League on Sunday (16:00 BST), then travel to Lisbon to face Benfica in the Champions League second leg on Wednesday (19:30 BST).

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 3-5-2

  • 22Esson
  • 12McLauchlan
  • 21Martinez
  • 2Docherty
  • 7HaySubstituted forOrschmannat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18Cornet
  • 6Middag
  • 23MacLeanSubstituted forWatsonat 71'minutes
  • 24Kerr
  • 20DanielssonSubstituted forArnotat 61'minutes
  • 10McCoySubstituted forHowatat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fife
  • 8Orschmann
  • 9Howat
  • 14Cavanagh
  • 15Arnot
  • 16Austin
  • 26McLeary
  • 27Nolf
  • 28Watson
  • 30Gray
  • 35Inman

Benfica Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 66Campos Costa
  • 3Silva Seiça
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 71da SilvaSubstituted forSilva Sobrinhoat 45'minutes
  • 13Sousa Alves
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 6Martins FariaSubstituted forNegrãoat 90+2'minutes
  • 17Norton
  • 8da Silva CintraSubstituted forManjenje Nogueira Silvaat 83'minutes
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 20Lacasse

Substitutes

  • 1Talbert
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 11Negrão
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 28Silva Sobrinho
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilão Dias
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
Referee:
Ivana Martincic
Attendance:
3,522

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamBenfica Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th September 2022

  • RangersRangers2Benfica WomenBenfica Women3
  • HB Køge WomenHB Køge Women1Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile1
  • Real Sociedad FemeninoReal Sociedad Femenino0FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies1
  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2Ajax WomenAjax Women2

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile11003033
2VfL Wolfsburg Ladies10103301
3Chelsea Women10103301
4Servette Women100103-30
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines11002023
2Real Madrid Femenino11001013
3Zhytlobud-1 Women100101-10
4Breidablik Women100102-20
1TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies11005053
2Barcelona Femenino11004133
3Arsenal Women100114-30
4HB Køge Women100105-50
1Lyon Féminines11003033
2Benfica Women10100001
3FC Bayern München Ladies10100001
4BK Hacken Women100103-30
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport