Arsenal's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League group stage are in the balance after a late Ajax equaliser in Tuesday's qualifier first leg.
Having fought back from a goal down, Arsenal conceded late on as Netherlands international Romee Leuchter scored a tap-in to level the tie at 2-2.
Substitute Katie McCabe then had a winning goal chalked off for offside.
Jonas Eidevall's team must win in Amsterdam next week to guarantee a group stage place.
A draw would take the qualifier to extra time and potentially a penalty shootout.
Leuchter opened the scoring at Meadow Park for Ajax after 17 minutes before a Stina Blackstenius strike levelled the scores just six minutes later.
Blackstenius, who also scored in Friday's 4-0 WSL victory against Brighton, scored with a volley after Rafaelle's header rebounded off the crossbar and fell to the Swedish forward.
Following a scrappy first half for the home side, Arsenal went ahead after the break when captain Kim Little calmly slotted home from the penalty spot after Beth Mead was fouled by Soraya Verhoeve.
Despite having the better chances, the Gunners fell foul to scrappy defending and failed to clear their lines as Leuchter claimed her second goal of the evening seven minutes from full-time.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 7Catley
- 10Little
- 13Wälti
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 17HurtigSubstituted forFoordat 58'minutes
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMcCabeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 12Maanum
- 15McCabe
- 18Marckese
- 19Foord
- 26Wienroither
- 59Agyemang
- 61Earl
- 62Reid
Ajax Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Kop
- 2van der MostBooked at 64mins
- 26Kardinaal
- 4DoornBooked at 69mins
- 5VerhoeveBooked at 55mins
- 8Spitse
- 15GrantSubstituted forBakkerat 90+2'minutes
- 10Noordam
- 23Pelova
- 11WeerdenSubstituted forHoekstraat 62'minutes
- 7Leuchter
Substitutes
- 6Munsterman
- 9Tromp
- 17Kruize
- 18Keijzer
- 19Hoekstra
- 20Bakker
- 21van Gool
- 22Sabajo
- 30Bussman
- 31van der Wal
- Referee:
- Frida Nielsen
- Attendance:
- 2,550