Women's Champions League Qualifying - 1st Leg
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2Ajax WomenAjax Women2

Arsenal 2-2 Ajax: Late Ajax equaliser levels Champions League qualifying tie

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kim Little scores from the penalty spot
Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League by Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals last season

Arsenal's hopes of reaching the Women's Champions League group stage are in the balance after a late Ajax equaliser in Tuesday's qualifier first leg.

Having fought back from a goal down, Arsenal conceded late on as Netherlands international Romee Leuchter scored a tap-in to level the tie at 2-2.

Substitute Katie McCabe then had a winning goal chalked off for offside.

Jonas Eidevall's team must win in Amsterdam next week to guarantee a group stage place.

A draw would take the qualifier to extra time and potentially a penalty shootout.

Leuchter opened the scoring at Meadow Park for Ajax after 17 minutes before a Stina Blackstenius strike levelled the scores just six minutes later.

Blackstenius, who also scored in Friday's 4-0 WSL victory against Brighton, scored with a volley after Rafaelle's header rebounded off the crossbar and fell to the Swedish forward.

Following a scrappy first half for the home side, Arsenal went ahead after the break when captain Kim Little calmly slotted home from the penalty spot after Beth Mead was fouled by Soraya Verhoeve.

Despite having the better chances, the Gunners fell foul to scrappy defending and failed to clear their lines as Leuchter claimed her second goal of the evening seven minutes from full-time.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 17HurtigSubstituted forFoordat 58'minutes
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forMcCabeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 12Maanum
  • 15McCabe
  • 18Marckese
  • 19Foord
  • 26Wienroither
  • 59Agyemang
  • 61Earl
  • 62Reid

Ajax Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Kop
  • 2van der MostBooked at 64mins
  • 26Kardinaal
  • 4DoornBooked at 69mins
  • 5VerhoeveBooked at 55mins
  • 8Spitse
  • 15GrantSubstituted forBakkerat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Noordam
  • 23Pelova
  • 11WeerdenSubstituted forHoekstraat 62'minutes
  • 7Leuchter

Substitutes

  • 6Munsterman
  • 9Tromp
  • 17Kruize
  • 18Keijzer
  • 19Hoekstra
  • 20Bakker
  • 21van Gool
  • 22Sabajo
  • 30Bussman
  • 31van der Wal
Referee:
Frida Nielsen
Attendance:
2,550

Tuesday 20th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies63211771011
2Juventus Femminile6321124811
3Chelsea Women6321138511
4Servette Women6006023-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile11003033
2VfL Wolfsburg Ladies10103301
3Chelsea Women10103301
4Servette Women100103-30
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines11002023
2Real Madrid Femenino11001013
3Zhytlobud-1 Women100101-10
4Breidablik Women100102-20
1TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies11005053
2Barcelona Femenino11004133
3Arsenal Women100114-30
4HB Køge Women100105-50
1Lyon Féminines11003033
2Benfica Women10100001
3FC Bayern München Ladies10100001
4BK Hacken Women100103-30
View full Women's Champions League tables

