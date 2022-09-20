Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic made £29m from player sales in the last year

Celtic have returned to profit after making £6m during the last financial year.

Chairman Ian Bankier says full stadiums after the pandemic and record player sales of £29m helped the club overcome last year's loss.

Almost £40m has been invested in signings as the club recruited 14 players to allow boss Ange Postecoglou to rebuild a title-winning squad.

Bankier says he has "every confidence" in the club's business model.

After losing £11.5m during 2020-21 when clubs played in empty stadiums, the Celtic chairman said the "restoration of a more normalised trading environment" allowed Celtic to increase matchday income, as revenue rose from £61m to £88m, excluding player sales.

The departures of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer to Crystal Palace and Brentford respectively, helped bring in an extra £29m.

That in turn allowed Postecoglou to put together a squad which won the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup, while gaining automatic entry into the Champions League group stage.

The results cover the year up to the end of June 2022, meaning revenue from the Champions League is not included, nor are the recent signings of Sead Haksabanovic and Aaron Mooy, or loanees Moritz Jenz and Oliver Abildgaard.

However, the recruitment of Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alexandro Bernabei and Benjamin Siegrist this summer, plus January signings like Daizen Maeda and Matt O'Riley, are factored in to the £38m investment in players.

Celtic also have £30m in the bank.

"The biggest influence on the financial and sporting fortunes of the club is our ability to participate in European competition," Bankier added.

"As covered by [chief executive] Michael Nicholson in his report, the Champions League format will change in 2024. This will provide further opportunities and enhanced media rights.

"We continue to balance the benefits of investing in experienced players alongside younger talent with a view to developing all players' performances on the pitch and trading when conditions are right.

"The successful execution of this model is a challenge but is vitally important for clubs such as Celtic."