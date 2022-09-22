Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 23 September

Airbus UK Broughton v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Airbus remain rooted at the bottom of the table and still seeking their first league win of the season while Newtown are ninth after defeat at home to Penybont last Saturday.

Penybont v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth dropped back into the bottom two despite a first home win of the season while Penybont, who did the double over the Seasiders last season, go into this weekend's games third in the table and victory could see them go second with Caernarfon in Scottish Challenge Cup action.

Saturday, 24 September

Bala Town v Cardiff Met; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met, whose boss Ryan Jenkins was named manager of the month for August, will be looking to bounce back after their 7-0 defeat by The New Saints last weekend. Bala are seventh after their draw at Flint.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Pontypridd United; 14:30 BST: Pontypridd' home victory over Airbus last Saturday was only their second of the season and saw them move out of the bottom two. Nomads go into the weekend's round of games in sixth spot after their two match winning run was ended by Aberystwyth.

Haverfordwest County v Flint Town United; 14;30 BST: Haverfordwest have lost their last three league games while Flint are without a win in their last two games but have maintained their position within the top six.