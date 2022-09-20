Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson (left) joined Steve Morison (right) at Cardiff in November 2021

Cardiff City have made a bold move by sacking Steve Morison after only 10 games of the Championship season.

The focus now switches to Cardiff's next big call, as the Bluebirds hierarchy decide who will be their next permanent manager.

Mark Hudson has the chance to stake his claim, having been placed in interim charge following Morison's dismissal on Sunday.

Other names have been linked with the vacancy, including another ex-Cardiff captain, Sol Bamba, and Luton Town boss Nathan Jones, a Welshman and a supporter of the capital-city club.

Which way will they turn? As things stand, it would be a surprise if Hudson is not at the helm when Cardiff return to action on 1 October, when they host Burnley.

But then few saw Morison's departure coming, so it is not easy to forecast which way Cardiff will turn next.

"I was a little surprised," former Cardiff and Wales striker Nathan Blake said, "but not overly surprised given how things have been run in recent years.

"There was always going to be that sort of panic if things didn't go well this season."

A summer of change

Defeat at lowly Huddersfield Town last Saturday spelt the end for Morison.

A 1-0 loss - in which recent recruit Callum Robinson missed a penalty - left Cardiff 18th in the early-season Championship table, with three wins from their first 10 league games of the campaign.

Morison had been in charge since the sacking of Mick McCarthy in October 2021.

Cardiff were in relegation danger at that point having lost eight straight games, but their form improved markedly under Morison and they finished last season well clear of the bottom three.

Having been handed a contract running until the end of 2022-23 in March, Morison set about overhauling his squad in the summer, with 17 new faces arriving after a raft of departures.

Forward Callum Robinson is yet to score for Cardiff after his penalty miss at Huddersfield

"I think Steve had a little bit in the bank," former Wales striker Iwan Roberts told this week's Elis James' Feast of Football (EJFOF) podcast.

"They were in a massive relegation fight [when he took over]. At the end of the season they were 18 points off the bottom three.

"He knew the players he wanted to bring in. He got his work done nice and early. I just think you have got to give someone time and be patient.

"I could definitely see a big improvement in performances because of the way they were playing football, the way they were passing the ball.

"The only thing they didn't have was a centre-forward. That's been their major issue."

Ex-Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon was surprised by the timing of Morison's exit, given that he was a young manager working with a much-changed squad while attempting to improve the club's style of football.

"With all those things, you would think he would have been given more time to get things where he wants them," Gabbidon told EJFOF.

"Is there more to it than results? Has there been some kind of breakdown between the manager and the owner? You wonder if it is maybe a personality thing as well. I don't know.

"I did hear if he didn't get a result against Middlesbrough [last Tuesday] it (Morison's sacking) might have happened then.

"I think there has been progress. I think there have been some positive signs in some of the performances. I was a little bit surprised."

What is Cardiff's plan?

Former Wales striker Gwennan Harries is a regular watcher of Cardiff in her role as a BBC Cymru Wales pundit.

She says fans and players will be disappointed by Morison's departure because the 39-year-old "was trying to adopt a different style".

"We were seeing that as well - performances were improving," Harries said.

"They have panicked early in my opinion.

"You just hope they have got some sort of plan. You would hope they have a long-term vision to bring someone in to try to develop that style of play and give them more time. However, it is Cardiff City. They are a bit ruthless with their managers and you just don't know."

Blake agrees that the decision to replace Morison was "really premature".

"I think when you are trying to transition from a team that's traditionally a long-ball team back to what used to be a football team, then 17 new players, new young manager, you have to be prepared for bad runs," Blake said.

"They have not even given it five minutes really to bed in and settle down."

Mark Hudson (centre) captained Cardiff City as they won the Championship title in 2012-13

Hudson, captain of the Cardiff side in the 2012 League Cup final as well as the team who won the Championship in 2013, was brought in as first-team coach under Morison.

A popular figure among Cardiff fans, he previously coached at Huddersfield Town, where he twice served as interim boss.

Having fired the inexperienced Morison, would it be a risk to hand the reins to another man with little managerial experience?

"It was a bigger risk having Steve Morison come in from the under-23s, roll over 17 players and then sack him a couple of months down the road," Blake added.

"I have been saying it for a while, I think Cardiff are heading in the wrong direction and have been for some time. I think responsibility and accountability lies at the top.

"But listen, Mark Hudson may end up being Cardiff's greatest manager. That's the way football rolls sometimes. Cardiff City have made a bold move by sacking Steve Morison after only 10 games of the Championship season."